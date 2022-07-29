ICYMI: KNOE: Broadband Investment Bringing Excitement, Hope to Lake Providence

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and several state lawmakers announced the GUMBO Program Monday, July 25, 2022, at the East Carroll Parish Library. Louisiana District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel was the primary author of HB 648, which Governor Edwards signed on June 29, 2021. The GUMBO Program stands for granting unserved municipalities broadband opportunities. According to Governor Edwards this is vital for people in Louisiana.

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO