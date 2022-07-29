Beshear: Leave Eastern Ky. rescue efforts to professionals

A devastating flash flood in eastern Kentucky has left at least 25 people dead and dozens of others reported missing. “It is devastating,” state Gov. Andy Beshear told NPR. “We have whole towns that are underwater, houses that were in the line of the water are just gone; not a piece of the house left. “We’ve lost 25 Kentuckians, each one a child of God, that isn’t going to be there at that next holiday, and we’re going to lose more before this is done.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO