Beshear: Leave Eastern Ky. rescue efforts to professionals

 2 days ago
Related
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'

The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, one of the worst in state history, is continuing to rise. In a brief update on Friday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared that "heartbreakingly, we can confirm at least 15 deaths, but we expect that number to grow." Hours later, he said the number of confirmed deaths had increased to 16.
Historic Kentucky Flooding Leaves at Least 25 Dead

A devastating flash flood in eastern Kentucky has left at least 25 people dead and dozens of others reported missing. “It is devastating,” state Gov. Andy Beshear told NPR. “We have whole towns that are underwater, houses that were in the line of the water are just gone; not a piece of the house left. “We’ve lost 25 Kentuckians, each one a child of God, that isn’t going to be there at that next holiday, and we’re going to lose more before this is done.”
Death Toll Runs 15 Including Children in Devastating Kentucky Flood

After devastating floods in Kentucky, a number of 16 individuals have died, notably youngsters, and the casualty count is likely to grow a much worse, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stated Friday. Beshear spoke at a media briefing Friday morning that an enormous total of folks were unaccounted, as searchers tried...
