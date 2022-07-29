ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sue Bird joins Gotham FC’s investment group

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFQAL_0gy18oG200

NJ/NY Gotham FC has added WNBA legend Sue Bird as a new minority investor.

Gotham announced the move Friday, just one day after a Sportico report said the club would bring Bird and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning aboard as investors, and that the transactions placed a $40 million valuation on the club. Manning’s status was not addressed by the team at this time.

“As the NWSL franchise in New York, investing in Gotham FC was an easy decision,” said Bird in a club press release announcing the move. “The club has demonstrated sustained business growth and is established as a critical pillar in the community. There is a lot of talk about the power of investing in women’s sports. As an athlete in a position to invest, I’m excited to now lead by example. I am honored to join such a strong ownership group and look forward to the continued business growth and brand recognition for both Gotham FC and the NWSL.”

Bird, whose longtime partner Megan Rapinoe plays for OL Reign, joins team investors that include ex-USWNT great (and former Gotham player) Carli Lloyd, along with Karen Bryant, Kristin Bernert, Ed Nalbandian, and Thirty Five Ventures, a venture capital firm run by NBA star Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman. Gotham’s principle owners remain Tammy Murphy, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, and Steven Temares.

“Sue has played such a big role in shaping today’s WNBA and bringing it to the forefront in so many important cultural conversations,” said Tammy Murphy, who remains Gotham’s Club Chair. “She’s shown tremendous leadership, passion, and work ethic throughout her legendary career, and I cannot wait for her to bring those qualities to Gotham FC.”

Gotham described Bird’s role within the investor group as that of a “consultant and advisor to boost the club’s profile in local, national, and international markets.”

Bird is the latest big name from outside the soccer world to invest in an NWSL club. After Angel City FC’s initial ownership group included actress Natalie Portman and tennis icon Serena Williams, NWSL has seen big names from a wide range of fields invest in its teams, including Dominique Dawes, Chelsea Clinton, and Jenna Bush Hager (Washington Spirit), Naomi Osaka (North Carolina Courage), and ESPN personality Sarah Spain (Chicago Red Stars).

Related

Gotham FC vs. NC Courage postponed just before kickoff due to Covid-19 outbreak

Kevin Durant joins NJ/NY Gotham FC ownership group

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury

The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

WNBA Power Rankings: Aces reclaim No. 1, Lynx climb and a look at Briann January's legacy

Coaches will tell players the importance of never giving up on a play as long as there are sports. But there's nothing like seeing it to believe it. Seattle Storm guard Briann January, who will retire at the end of the 2022 WNBA season after 14 years in the league, embodies that kind of hustle. As we release our penultimate WNBA Power Rankings this week, we also pay tribute to January. The 5-foot-8 guard made many such plays, but one stands out as the biggest of her career.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to speak out in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner, who was detained in Russia for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport, has been in custody overseas for several months. The former Baylor Bears star is currently...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crazy things happen when Wayne Rooney faces Orlando City

Wayne Rooney’s first MLS game as a coach came against Orlando City, the team he victimized for his most memorable moment as an MLS player. And on Sunday night, just like he did four years ago, Rooney helped D.C. United beat Orlando at the death with a dramatic late winner. This time though, it was Rooney’s in-game adjustments and motivation from the sidelines, rather than his heroic work on the field, that earned DCU a famous comeback win. Every D.C. United fan remembers Rooney’s heroics against Orlando City in 2018. His remarkable goal-saving run and tackle was followed by an inch-perfect cross from...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

East heavyweights collide as Sky visit Sun

A clash between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference highlights the Sunday schedule as the Connecticut Sun host the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky. Both teams have locked up playoff spots. The Sun come in riding a four-game winning streak, which includes an 88-83 win over Seattle on Thursday. Connecticut (20-9) is 6-1 since the All-Star Break.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Tammy Murphy
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Dominique Dawes
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Sue Bird
ESPN

NC Courage defender Jaelene Daniels refuses to play in Pride jersey

North Carolina Courage defender Jaelene Daniels will miss her team's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match against the Washington Spirit on Friday after refusing to wear a Pride jersey, the Courage have confirmed. Daniels previously refused a U.S. women's national team call-up in 2017 over rainbow-themed gay pride jerseys. Friday's...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy