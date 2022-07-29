Vincent Kompany wins first Burnley match with stylish victory at Huddersfield

www.90min.com
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Joan Laporta admits Frenkie de Jong could still join Man Utd
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has admitted that while he will do everything in his power to keep Frenkie de Jong, he refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving for Manchester United.
Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park
Manchester City Women will be playing their first away game of the new Women's Super League at one of the most recognisable stadiums in the United Kingdom.
Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Atletico Madrid friendly to 'focus on fitness'
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss Man Utd's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid to work on his fitness.
England's Euro 2022 victory means so much to women's football's lost generation
England's Euro 2022 victory means so much to a generation of women who were told they couldn't play football.
Euro 2022: How the 12 month delay had a huge impact on England's quest for glory
The postponement of Euro 2021 into Euro 2022 had a defining impact on England because of key changes to the manager & squad in 12 months.
Jamie Carragher Expects Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to Suffer Social Media Abuse From ‘Clowns'
Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.
WATCH: Every Goal From Liverpool's Community Shield Triumph Over Manchester City
Watch all the goals from Liverpool's first Community Shield victory since 2006.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly
Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
Jamie Carragher blames Nuno Tavares for Arsenal failing to qualify for the Champions League as he singles out flop left back for 'costing them' during crucial moments of the run-in
Jamie Carragher believes Nuno Tavares is at fault for Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. Despite a poor start to the campaign, Mikel Arteta's side threatened to get back into Europe's elite competition for the first time in six years. First choice left back Kieran Tierney...
Joan Laporta suggests Barcelona turned down Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has suggested that they were offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, but instead pushed ahead with a move for Robert Lewandowski.
Gareth Bale: 'Life seems a little bit better' since joining LAFC
Above all, soccer is about enjoyment - a fact often overlooked even when it comes to the players. That was one of the main motivations behind Gareth Bale joining LAFC this summer, having seen his immensely successful tenure at Real Madrid come to a somewhat sour end. The 33-year-old still...
Barcelona confirm Jules Kounde to complete transfer on Monday
Barcelona have announced they will formally complete the signing of centre-back Jules Kounde from Sevilla on Monday.
Jordan Henderson - Liverpool, Hope United & more - Make Your Mark
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lists the five things that made him the player he is today.
Austin FC complete signing of Emiliano Rigoni from Sao Paulo
Austin FC have completed the signing of winger Emiliano Rigoni from Brazilian giants Sao Paulo, the club announced Friday. The Argentine winger arrives on a Designated Player (DP) contract through the 2024 MLS season, with club options for 2025 and 2026. Rigoni - a former teammate of fellow Austin FC DP Sebastian Driussi at Zenit - will officially join up with his new the club in the coming weeks upon receipt of his P1 visa.
