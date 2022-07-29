ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for two Silver Spring carjackings

By Dan Schere
 2 days ago
mocoshow.com

25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
