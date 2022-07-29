Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for two Silver Spring carjackings

bethesdamagazine.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott's Action
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in Virginia
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Rockville City Police: Group of boys accused of killing neighborhood goose
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rockville City Police Department are searching for a group of boys that they believe are linked to the death of a Canada goose Sunday evening. The New Mark Commons community is offering a $1,000 reward, hoping to find the three boys involved in the animal cruelty.
Body reported in Essex
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics in and around the Petersburg area. According to court documents, 39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell from Sterling, Virginia, was arrested in November 2021 after making nine purchases of fentanyl from April to October.
Teenage party at vacant house in downtown Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors. Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. [Fox5]. Rockville...
DC Armed Robbery Suspect Captured on Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years for killing her newborn child
Moira Akers, 41, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death of an incident involving the birth of her child in late 2018.
Montgomery County Police providing recruits with more chances to pass their academy tests
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is providing its recruits with more chances to pass their tests at the training academy before becoming sworn officers, the department confirmed Friday to 7News. "We're looking at what's fair in Montgomery County," said Darren Francke, an assistant police...
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Exclusive: Photos appear to show assailants in quadruple shooting
As many as five people were killed in the past two days as a result of violent crimes in Baltimore City. Two people were killed Friday morning in a quadruple shooting on West North Avenue, and what appears to be the assailants are pictured in exclusive photos obtained by 11 News from surveillance video that captured people with guns near the scene.
VIDEO | Montgomery Co. police asking for help in finding Wendy's robbery suspect
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wendy's on July 21. Police describe the suspect as a man in his twenties, around 5' 10" tall. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks, and possibly, gray and black shoes.
Three Shootings, Two Homicides Within 12 Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore
The violence in Baltimore is raging as police investigate three shootings - two fatal - that were reported before noon on Saturday, July 30. Between 12:30 a.m and 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Baltimore Police Department reported three separate investigations that spanned across the city. Eastern District patrol officers...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.
Four Defendants Facing Federal Charges for Mail Theft From Montgomery County and Possession of United States Postal Service Keys
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys. The indictment was returned on July 21, 2022 and unsealed today upon the defendant’s arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
Pot, Pills, Crack, Recovered From Anne Arundel Teens After Armed Robbery: Police
Suspected Marijuana, crack cocaine, and guns were only a few of the items seized from two Laurel teens after an armed robbery, authorities say. Two victims were approached by the armed teens around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, July 28 in the area of Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
