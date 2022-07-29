Bodycam videos show Florida sergeant grabbing female officer by throat

www.fox13news.com
Daily Beast
Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death
Georgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s...
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
'Well I'll be...!' Louisiana Trooper's shock as he pulls over his boss, before switching off bodycam, shaking his hand and letting him go
Police-worn body camera footage shows the moment a state trooper pulls over the head of the Louisiana State Police for speeding before turning off his camera and letting his boss go free. On Thursday, the Louisiana State Police released the unnamed trooper's body camera footage and a snippet of video...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Pennsylvania Cop Shoots Giant Snake as It Strangles Man
Update: The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced earlier today that the 27-year-old man died yesterday morning at LeHigh Valley Hospital. This was four days after a police officer shot the 18-foot boa constrictor that was wrapped around his neck. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to CBS News.
Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers
Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case. Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place...
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’
A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, kidnapping, as well as two counts of violating a no contact order in the death of 38-year-old Daniela Marie Blackburn, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet
A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
Haunting final words of mom who vanished after Walmart visit with ex & toddler are revealed
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
Video shows Illinois police pinning down and punching a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop. Officers say he was disobeying orders.
Hadi Abutella, 17, was hospitalized with fractures in his face and severe internal bleeding, his family told CBS News.
California Woman Kills Her Teacher Husband — But Was It Murder Or Self Defense?
When Jason Harper’s fellow teachers learned that their colleague, a devoted father of three, was found dead in the bedroom of his seaside neighborhood home, they didn’t know what to think. But their concern only grew when they learned that Jason’s wife, Julie Harper, and the couple’s three...
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
A Fake Nurse Allegedly Tried To Steal A Baby & Claimed She Was New At The Hospital
Police say a woman is in custody after an incident at a hospital in California where she allegedly tried to steal a newborn baby. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The incident happened at the Riverside University Health System — Medical Center in...
Tennessee Police Brutally Beat Black Man At His Home Over An Alleged Traffic Violation
It’s sad that we’ve reached a point in society where a Black man experiencing police brutality is just another day in America. A recent case out of Oakland, Tennessee that saw a traffic violation on 25-year-old Black man Brandon Calloway end in a bloody and brutal arrest has many people wondering when will enough be enough.
Woman stole $52K in watches, items from man she met at Fort Lauderdale bar, police say
After a night out with a red-headed woman he met at a Fort Lauderdale bar, a man woke up the next day, alone, drugged and missing thousands of dollars worth of watches, cash and other items, police said. Stolen: A $40,000 Rolex he was wearing, a $10,000 Breitling watch, an...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
