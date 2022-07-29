Americans Generally Support Abortion Access, But A Vote In Kansas Has Exposed How Protecting Reproductive Rights Won’t Be That Simple

www.buzzfeednews.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A Couple Lost All Four Of Their Children In The Kentucky Floods
When water began filling the mobile home of Amber Smith and her husband, Riley Noble, early Thursday morning, the couple had only minutes to get their four young children dressed and escape. Hours later on Friday afternoon, the bodies of all their children had been found in Knott County, the...
Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee
The tour kicks off in Philadelphia today, followed by events across Pa. The post Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
AG candidate Murray sues Dept. of Elections over mail-in voting
A Republican candidate for attorney general has filed suit against the Delaware Department of Elections over a new law that allows voters to request and submit ballots through the mail. The lawsuit marks the second legal challenge to Senate Bill 320, both filed in the Court of Chancery by well-known...
