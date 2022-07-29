ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff gets his spotlight, pressure moment over

By Dick Harmon
deseret.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Jeffery Simmons embracing 'Big Jeff' nickname

Tennessee Titans defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons is embracing his nickname “Big Jeff” going into his fourth season in the NFL. Simmons can’t remember exactly where the nickname came from, but he is on board with it and even went as far as to get himself thigh pads that read “Big Jeff,” something he revealed in practice on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
deseret.com

Imagine what Pac 12 media days would have been like if...

There were no absolutes divvied out at the Pac-12 media day on Friday in Los Angeles. None were expected, but the day begged for it. With what transpired on June 30, Defection Day with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, that is exactly what many devoted Pac-12 fans craved: Some promises of absolutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Ucla Football#American Football#College Football#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Pac-12 Media Day: ASU's Herm Edwards gets candid about TV's role in realignment, need to 're-recruit' rosters

Between the one-time transfer rule, the introduction of NIL compensation and the latest wave of conference realignment, college football coaches have been tasked with navigating what may feel to many like a completely different game than what they initially signed up for. The Pac-12 became the latest conference to be directly impacted by realignment in June when USC and UCLA announced they will exit for the Big Ten in 2024, only adding to the twists and turns that coaches at the remaining Pac-12 member schools must navigate. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards is not shying away from that reality either.
TEMPE, AZ
deseret.com

BYU men’s basketball will face USC in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis

The BYU Cougars know who their first opponent will be in the Battle 4 Atlantis. As revealed on Friday, the Cougars will face the USC Trojans in the opening round of the tournament, which is billed as “one of the most challenging early-season tournaments.”. Tournament organizers announced that the...
deseret.com

Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

Deshaun Watson will reportedly serve a six-game suspension this season after a judge ruled Monday that the quarterback had violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who started his career with the Houston Texans but was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy