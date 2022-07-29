Amy Grant Released From Hospital, Postpones 4 Tour Dates

outsider.com
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
ClickOnDetroit.com
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
koxe.com
Amy Grant hospitalized after bicycle accident in Nashville
Amy Grant is recovering after being hospitalized for injuries she sustained in a bike accident in Nashville. The 61-year-old Grant was injured while biking at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tenn. A spokesperson for the singer said she was wearing a helmet, and that Grant fell while cycling with a friend.
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning to Co-Host 2022 CMA Awards
The Country Music Association revealed that Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the 56th CMA Awards on November 9. A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke hosted the 55th CMA Awards in 2021. However, the upcoming event marks the first time Peyton will take the stage in an emcee role at the show.
People
Amy Grant Released from Hospital After Bike Accident, Postpones Shows 'Due to Doctor's Orders'
Amy Grant is taking time off after being in the hospital following a bike accident. On Friday, the 61-year-old singer's team shared an update on her official Instagram page, telling fans she's on the road to recovery. "Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole...
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Downtown Nashville transforms for Music City Grand Prix
For the past several weeks crews have been busy putting up barriers and building grandstands. Road closures begin Sunday around Nissan Stadium and will only grow from there.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
ABC 33/40 News
Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
Four arrested at Planned Parenthood in Nashville
Four were arrested at Planned Parenthood's Nashville location on Thursday, according to Metron Nashville Police Department officials.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Found Dead in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday
EAST TENNESSEE - In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a woman from Rutherford County was found deceased at Anakeesta, an outdoor adventure park. The woman was located on Thursday (07/28/22) under a chair lift in the park, according to city officials. Gatlinburg Police investigated the death of the woman, who was from LaVergne,...
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
fox17.com
Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina
Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
Ric Flair Posts Empowering Message Ahead of Final Match
Ric Flair has just moments remaining as an active professional wrestler. The Nature Boy enters the ring just one last time tonight (July 31). The event in Nashville features an all-time main card with Flair and Andrade El Idolo facing off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. But before “Naitch”...
beckersspine.com
Novant Health hospital delays spine, other surgeries, cites spike in ER demand
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., has rescheduled 26 surgeries, including spine cases, over the next week that would have required an overnight stay, NBC affiliate WECT reported July 28. One patient, Gary Rumbolo, told the news outlet he has been waiting to undergo spinal fusion...
Popular Tennessee restaurant chain closing multiple locations this month
A popular Tennessee restaurant chain is closing multiple locations this month. Whitt’s Barbecue, a family-run restaurant chain, has announced it will close two of its locations in Nashville. The family-run restaurant chain has been a staple in the community for years, and it is sad to see them go.
