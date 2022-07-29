3 hospitalized after medical helicopter crash in Andalusia

weartv.com
WAAY-TV
Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
It happened in Andalusia Friday afternoon. The pilot and 2 EMTs on board were hurt. City officials said two of the three were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, while the third victim was airlifted from the scene.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Hartford
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A death investigation is underway in Hartford, according to Hartford police. Preliminary reports say one female was found dead in a home on County Road 45. Sources tell News4 that the...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
wdhn.com
A house fire in Dale County claims the life of one
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An early morning house fire in Dale County has claimed the life of one man. The fire started early this morning on the 100 block of Friar Road in the Canterbury Farms subdivision in Grimes. The homeowner George Kirby II was unable to escape...
wdhn.com
Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
wdhn.com
A family continues to search for a family member who has been missing for 7 years
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A little more than seven years ago, a Dale County man was last seen. Ever since, his family, through several searches and investigations is trying to find any trace of him. Charles Childree returned home from his daily walk on July 21st, 2015 and...
Dothan Police launch joint investigation into possible double murder
Dothan Police Department alongside Holmes County Florida Sheriff’s Office believe they have recovered the bodies of two missing Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell. According to Dothan Police, authorities say Terry and Bell were last located July 8 leaving a motel on Montgomery Highway in Dothan late that...
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
UPDATE: HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan […]
Double murder investigation in Holmes Co., Dothan victim
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder. Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan. According to Holmes County Sheriff, […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
wdhn.com
Florida woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple; murder victim’s sister speaks out
(WDHN) — Tkisha Terry has been extremely worried for the past two weeks for her younger sister Shauna to return home. She received gut-wrenching news Saturday morning that sadly that won’t happen. “This is a very horrific troubled passing it’s just unbelievable we can’t believe it,” Terry said....
WJHG-TV
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan PD investigating double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - WTVY in Dothan reports five suspects are detained following the apparent murder of two people, one in Dothan and the other in Florida, per sources. Dothan Police swarmed a home on Dutch Street tonight and, as of about 8:30 p.m., crime scene technicians remained on...
wtvy.com
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
WEAR
Milton Quality Bakery prepares to reopen after shutting down due to storm damage
MILTON, Fla. -- The Milton Quality Bakery is reopening after shutting down operations due to storm damage back in April. Display cases inside Milton Quality Bakery are empty for the first time in decades, but they will be full of baked goods Monday morning. The family owned local favorite is...
holmescounty.news
One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected
A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
