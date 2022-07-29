ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

GRAPHIC: How LIV Golf has slowly increased its share of the top golfers in the world

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSrUD_0gy18CuY00
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson take part in the pro-am ahead of LIV Golf's event in Bedminster, New Jersey.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

  • LIV Golf has improved its roster with each passing week since its debut event in June.
  • While the field of the first LIV tournament in London left much to be desired, steady additions have led to a more competitive event this week in Bedminster, New Jersey.
  • LIV still isn't nearly as competitive as the PGA Tour, but the league's strategy of getting big names appears to be working.

LIV Golf's third event began on Friday afternoon at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey with a roster that is as strong as it's been thus far.

With the financial backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund , LIV Golf has been able to offer players huge sums of guaranteed dollars, plus the biggest purses in the history of golf.

Early adopters like Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson cashed in on huge, reportedly nine-figure paydays to leave the PGA Tour and join the upstart league.

While those superstar names headlined the competition, they only make up a fraction of the 48-man field. At LIV's first event in London, many pointed to the incongruity of such an unimpressive roster playing for the richest prize in the history of the sport.

"I certainly don't think the field is anything to jump up and down about," said Rory McIlroy, one of the best players in the world who has been publicly committed to the PGA Tour.

Indeed, at LIV's first event, the field left much to be desired.

Of the 48 players competing, just 18 were ranked in the top 100 in the world, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. Just one of them, Johnson (No. 15), was ranked in the top 20. Three more — Louis Oosthuizen (No. 21), Kevin Na (No. 34), and Talor Gooch (No. 35) — were inside the top 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEEH7_0gy18CuY00

Tien Le/Insider

Further, the same number of players — 18 in the field — were outside of the top 200 in the world ranking.

Safe to say, if LIV were going to become a true force in the golf world, it needed to keep working on its roster.

Over time, they have.

With each passing week, LIV has continued to add names, several of which have been star players such as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau . LIV has also added a slew of talented up-and-coming players such as Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, to fill out its field.

Heading into this weekend's event in New Jersey, LIV's field has indeed improved, with 22 players in the top 100, including eight from the Top 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCTEo_0gy18CuY00

Tien Le/Insider

This improvement in LIV's share of the OWGR Top 100 comes despite the fact that joining the ranks of LIV inherently lowers a golfer's world ranking.

As things stand, LIV events do not qualify for OWGR points, meaning that players have no way of improving their world ranking while playing on the new tour. It's a problem that Tiger Woods made note of ahead of the Open Championship this year.

That said, top-ranked players aren't the only ones LIV is going after. Instead, LIV has also placed a ton of value on players that could be described as "needle-movers."

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are both top-tier athletes with major wins to their names, but they also were set against each other in a rivalry that became the biggest story in the sport for a few months. Henrik Stenson is far past his best playing days, but by stealing him away just as he was set to captain the European side of next year's Ryder Cup, LIV sent a message by making news.

You only have to look as far as the PGA Tour's own list of its most popular players to see LIV's player target strategy. Two years ago, the PGA Tour introduced the Player Impact Program, or PIP, which measures how much interest a particular player drives. The top 10 players at the end of the year each receive a cash bonus.

With LIV officially adding Bubba Watson to its roster just this week, the new league has now poached five of the PGA Tour's Top 10 needle-movers from 2021.

Beyond talent and attention, LIV is also clearly angling for worldwide representation across its 48-man roster. Thus far, the team aspect of LIV has been somewhat fluid, but the league has clearly worked to pair nationalities or regions together, which in the future could help drive support and interest in teams.

Right now, gathering talent is still a top priority, but with more announcements coming every week, and likely a new influx of players moving at the conclusion of this year's PGA Tour season, LIV could someday see a field worth jumping for and about.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Bubba Watson joins LIV Golf: "My wife loved it, we prayed about it..."

Bubba Watson was officially confirmed as the next player to join LIV Golf during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament. Watson, 43, is rumoured to have been offered in the region of $50 million to join Greg Norman's controversial new golf league, funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"

Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson made millions with a LIV Golf win. But it came with a cost, too

The shades came off, his arms went wide and a smile came out. The man whose stoicism is so prodigious and cool and cold that it earned him the nickname “The Iceman” could not remain composed. Not after Henrik Stenson’s first win in years, not after the controversy and character damage he inflicted upon himself. The decision to join LIV Golf coupled with his performance at Trump Bedminster has delivered Stenson and his family generational wealth. But it has come with a cost, too.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
The Spun

2-Time Major Champion Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV Golf

Earlier this week, it was reported that two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will join LIV Golf. Moments ago, that move was confirmed. LIV Golf officially welcomed Watson this Friday afternoon. Watson, who has 12 career PGA Tour wins, won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. It's being reported that Watson...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears

Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
GOLF
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

President of the Detroit Golf Club says Rocket Mortgage Classic thriving despite LIV Golf rise

For the fourth straight year, Detroit Golf Club has drawn global attention thanks to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The PGA Tour event launched in 2019 and now, after navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, appears to be back in full swing. The work behind putting the tournament together hasn’t been easy — especially as the golf world remains in flux.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Golf World#Trump National Golf Club#Public Investment Fund
Insider

Insider

510K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy