Bitcoin mining — What are the true climate change risks?

cryptoslate.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and One Altcoin That Over Exploded 225%: Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed trader is exploring the near-term outlook of the two largest-crypto assets and one altcoin that has recently printed massive gains. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), the trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that the flagship crypto asset could sustain its bullish momentum if it manages to overcome a key resistance level.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
US Senators Send Letter to Fidelity Over ‘Ill-Advised’ Bitcoin (BTC) Retirement Plan
Three US Senators are writing to Fidelity’s chief executive over concerns about the banking giant’s ‘troubling’ plan to allow businesses to offer Bitcoin (BTC) as a retirement option. In the note, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Richard Durbin ask Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson why one...
u.today
Here's How Ethereum (ETH) Economics Will Be Affected by Merge: Report
Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Amber Group, a VC conglomerate focused on investing in crypto and Web3 startups, has released a report to cover the possible effects migration to PoS can have for Ethereum's (ETH) economical design. Here's who will benefit from post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) First of...
biztoc.com
Bitcoin price eyes $24K July close as sentiment exits 'fear' zone
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining $24,000 as resistance into July 30. A new job posting by America’s biggest ticketing company, Ticketmaster, reveals mainstream interest in exploring new revenue streams using nonfungible tokens . Over... Argentina’s economic restrictions have reached the sports industry, with the...
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
cryptoslate.com
What are crypto liquidations and why do they matter?
In the last several months, liquidations have become top of the news cycle in the crypto world. This article will explain what liquidations are in the context of crypto, including how they happen and what you can do to avoid them. What is a Crypto Liquidation?. A liquidation is the...
CoinDesk
Ether Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for the First Time
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. As of writing, the cumulative dollar value of ether options contracts opens on dominant exchange Deribit was $5.7 billion, or 32% higher, than $4.3 billion locked in open bitcoin options trades. Deribit is the world's largest crypto-options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Unloaded Over $5,400,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) After Massive Crypto Blow-Ups: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at digital assets analytics firm Arcane Research says that blue-chip investors sold-off billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) over the last few months amid the downturn across crypto markets. Arcane researcher Vetle Lunde says that large institutional players have unloaded a combined total of $5.4 billion in...
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
dailyhodl.com
Fidelity Macro Expert Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Now ‘Impenetrable’ Markets – Here’s What It Means
Fidelity’s lead macro strategist Jurrien Timmer says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have reached a point where they are likely impervious to competition. In an interview with Raoul Pal on Real Vision, Timmer compares Bitcoin and Ethereum to US tech giant Apple and its massive presence and dominance over its industry.
coingeek.com
Global crypto exchange LATOKEN to list BSV
BSV’s listing on popular global cryptocurrency exchange LATOKEN marks the continued momentum and success of the BSV blockchain in 2022. Zug, Switzerland: 1st of August 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV is pleased to announce the listing of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) native token on the global exchange LATOKEN. From August 2022, people will be able to buy, sell and trade BSV, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a selective list of digital assets available on LATOKEN.
Comments / 0