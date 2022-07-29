Oxford, MS – Injuries Result from Collision on S 19th St

bobgermanylaw.com
bobgermanylaw.com
Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309
The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation
In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
desotocountynews.com
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
Man taken into custody after he reportedly holds mother hostage at Mississippi motel
Mississippi authorities detained a man who reportedly held his mother hostage at a Mississippi motel Friday. WREG in Memphis reports that Nicholas Haddy, 39, had held his 74-year-old mother hostage at the Americas Best Value Inn on Casino Center Drive in Tunica. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County...
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
actionnews5.com
Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
wcbi.com
Multiple bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Mississippi
MSU/ICC (WCBI) – A number of bomb threats are made at colleges and universities in Mississippi Thursday. This is the scene near Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Bost Extension Center on the Mississippi State campus Thursday. A Maroon Alert was sent out at about 12:30 this afternoon. Buildings were...
Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
Mississippi shoppers excited for Tax-Free Holiday
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Mississippi’s Tax-free holiday continues through Saturday, July 30 at midnight. The state’s 7-percent sales tax will not be applied to clothing and school items under $100. “I think I am going to save $20 to $30 and I am heading up to the Nike...
38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
desotocountynews.com
People For Parks vote is Tuesday in Olive Branch
Olive Branch could become the latest DeSoto County city to benefit from a special tax when voters go to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2 for a special election. The question is whether to require hotels and motels in Olive Branch to charge an extra one-percent levy on stays at their facility, with the money received to go to fund park and recreation improvements.
Oxford Eagle
Driver stopped for no seatbelt, expired tag found to have possessed a weapon as a felon
On Monday, an officer with the Oxford Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Jackson Avenue for no seatbelt and an expired vehicle tag. After investigation, Henry James Patterson, 33, of Batesville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Patterson was taken before a Lafayette...
wcbi.com
Female auto mechanics student is breaking barriers
BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A female student at Northeast Mississippi Community College is proof that neither gender nor a physical handicap can stand in the way of a dream. Lillie Austin has always had an interest in anything mechanical, especially when it came to automobiles. “I love old cars,...
actionnews5.com
Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
Stolen MPD gun found after man arrested for assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and was found with a stolen MPD weapon. Investigators say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend Jibril Robinson outside of their apartment on Azalia before 5 a.m. Thursday when he struck her in the mouth and knocked out her teeth. […]
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Marshall Co. mobile home
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Marshall County on Wednesday. Sheriff’s office officials say the man was found inside a mobile home on Highway 309 South. The man, who has not been identified, is in his 40s. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.
tippahnews.com
Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle
On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
Man suspected of murdering missing Mississippi college student makes first court appearance
Outside the white, two-story county Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree...
