Oxford, MS – Injuries Result from Collision on S 19th St

By Mississippi Legal News
 2 days ago
Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309

The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
BYHALIA, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford, Grenada Police Departments make arrest for animal cruelty videos, IDA applauds cooperation

In Defense of Animals, the international animal advocacy organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Montgomery County, praises the police departments in Grenada and Oxford for their cooperation in the swift arrest of the person who allegedly killed four kittens and posted the graphic “snuff” video on Snapchat.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out

Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
OAKLAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

People For Parks vote is Tuesday in Olive Branch

Olive Branch could become the latest DeSoto County city to benefit from a special tax when voters go to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2 for a special election. The question is whether to require hotels and motels in Olive Branch to charge an extra one-percent levy on stays at their facility, with the money received to go to fund park and recreation improvements.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wcbi.com

Female auto mechanics student is breaking barriers

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A female student at Northeast Mississippi Community College is proof that neither gender nor a physical handicap can stand in the way of a dream. Lillie Austin has always had an interest in anything mechanical, especially when it came to automobiles. “I love old cars,...
BOONEVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Stolen MPD gun found after man arrested for assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and was found with a stolen MPD weapon. Investigators say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend Jibril Robinson outside of their apartment on Azalia before 5 a.m. Thursday when he struck her in the mouth and knocked out her teeth. […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Marshall Co. mobile home

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Marshall County on Wednesday. Sheriff’s office officials say the man was found inside a mobile home on Highway 309 South. The man, who has not been identified, is in his 40s. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle

On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

