ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Deputies investigating fatal three-way crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deputies in Grand Traverse County are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend that involved three cars. It happened Saturday on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula died on scene. A 23-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
traverseticker.com

One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash

A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
LAKE ANN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

AuSable Canoe Marathon returns for 74th year

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- About 200 paddlers carried their canoes through the streets of Grayling and hopped into the river over the weekend to begin the 74th AuSable canoe marathon. Canoers paddled all night long to reach the finish line in Oscoda for the 120-mile canoe race. This year,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Work#North And South#Urban Construction#Wpbn#The Keystone Roundabouts#Beitner
UpNorthLive.com

Statue set up to honor record-breaking cow

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- She was a world champion cow who made headlines more than a century ago and now, a statue in her honor is overlooking the former pastures she called home. A 1,000-pound statue of Traverse Colantha Walker was delivered to the Botanic Gardens at Historic...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?

After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores

Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Introducing the Democratic candidates for State House 103rd District

Michigan’s redistricting process has created a new 103rd District, which includes Leelanau County, greater Traverse City, and a sliver of Benzie County. Leelanau previously fell in the 101st District, which included Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties running down the Lake Michigan coastline. Two Democratic challengers are running in this...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
UpNorthLive.com

'Bearly' in the woods: Slew of bears spotted in Cedar

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is blessed with some pretty awesome wildlife. Sometimes you have to go deep in the woods to witness it. Other times, as one Leelanau County woman found out, you just have to drive into town. At the Cedar River Coffee Company in beautiful...
CEDAR, MI
luxury-houses.net

Welcome to “First Light” a $5,999,000 Stunning Modern Home Located on the Shores of West Grand Traverse Bay in Suttons Bay

The Home in Suttons Bay is built by Easling Construction and designed by Ray Kendra & ReDesign Interiors, now available for sale. This home located at 3693 S Bay Ridge Ln, Suttons Bay, Michigan; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Rellinger – Harbor Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: 231.838.6055) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Suttons Bay.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Morning Sun

Clare deputy dies after horseback accident

A Clare sheriff’s deputy severely injured while patrolling on horseback has died of her injuries, family members said. Nichole Shuff of Farwell was responding to a medical call at the county fair when she suffered a severe head injury Monday night, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Family members said...
CLARE, MI
northernexpress.com

Bad Trends, Broken Systems, and Bold New Programs

Pandemic to present, substance use disorder continues to plague northern Michigan. “Addiction can happen to anybody. It can touch anybody’s life, so likely somebody that [you] know has been affected by addiction.”. So says Lauren Reed, coordinator for the Grand Traverse Drug Free Coalition (GTDFC), a group made up...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam

Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy