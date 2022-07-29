Lottery fever high in Northeast Wisconsin as Mega Millions reaches $1.28 billion

fox11online.com
No Leaf Clover
2d ago
if there is a winner, most likely from California, New York, Floriduh, or Ohio.. These are the states with the most winners, 50% of the time. Every other state is just donating their $$
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
Illinois convenience store can join Mega Millions lottery winner in celebrating the jackpot as the store receives a profit as well.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
At least 1 ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket that was purchased in Illinois. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the...
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- Although it wasn’t the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot they would have liked to win, one player in Michigan brought home $1 million in the July 29 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white numbers drawn -- 13-36-45-57-67 -- to bring home the $1 million...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.
Two $1 million ticket winners were sold in Texas, a total of 20 tickets were sold nationwide
Texas – A ticket sold in Illinois won the jackpot on Friday, July 29, bringing the lucky winner a prize of $1.28 billion. The winning prize is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. Yesterday, the winning numbers...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Wisconsin's average price at the pump drops below $4 a gallon
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among nearly 20 states now selling gas for under $4 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The average price at the pump in Wisconsin dropped 15 cents from last week to $3.88/g. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.74/g, down 12.6 cents per gallon from...
Farmers market peas linked to half dozen cases of salmonella in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Six people have fallen ill after consuming shelled peas from Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS said the ongoing investigation has uncovered six salmonella cases linked to shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market in Ripon, Wis. The loose peas have been sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands, as well as farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac. The peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company’s farm stand in Neenah.
$1.28 billion Mega Millions winner from Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The winner of the Mega Millions jackpot is from Illinois. “A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating summer as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot,” the website for the draw said. “One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, […]
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion: Buying lottery tickets at the 'luckiest' gas station in Ohio
The jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing for Friday, July 29, 2022, is at $1.1 billion. We go to the 'luckiest' gas station in Ohio to explore the big lottery prize.
Maryland LIVE! Casino buys Mega Millions lottery tickets for all its employees
HANOVER, Md. (7News) — As the Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing, a casino company is getting in on the action. Live! Casinos & Hotels announced they joining in on the Mega Millions madness by purchasing lottery tickets for all their 4,000+ team members in Philly, Pittsburgh, and Maryland.
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Officials see increase in fraudulent Wisconsin lottery texts and emails
MADISON (WLUK) -- Officials say you should be skeptical if you receive a text or email from someone claiming to be a Powerball winner offering to share a portion of their winnings in exchange for your personal information. The Bureau of Consumer Protection says it has seen an increase in...
More that 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin. State health officials say that includes more than 2.5 million booster doses. As of Monday, more than 60% of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 35% have received an additional or booster dose.
Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.
