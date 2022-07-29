2022 NFL Salaries: How the Average Player's Pay Compares to Stars

www.nbcdfw.com
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Popculture
The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
Deshaun Watson's camp said to be 'displeased' with 6-game suspension, but are they really?
Deshaun Watson’s camp is said to be unhappy with the decision by Judge Sue L. Robinson to suspend him for six games, but is that how the quarterback’s camp really feels?
CBS Sports
NFL's all-time non-Hall of Fame 53-man roster: Bo Jackson, Torry Holt, Darren Woodson headline all-star squad
Not every great player is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Like in every sport, there are more than a few former NFL players who enjoyed distinguished careers that for whatever reason have yet to be immortalized with a bronze bust and a gold jacket. While they are still...
247Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens drawing rave reviews at training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is making his presence felt at the start of NFL training camp this week, showcasing his array of mid-air acrobatics and leaping ability as a talented pass-catcher. The former five-star from the University of Georgia was a second-round pick this spring and played sparingly during the 2021 season due to a knee injury.
Scott Petrak: There are people in the league office who believe Deshaun Watson's suspension should be longer
Is a 6 game suspension for Deshaun Watson final? Scott Petrak says there are people in the league office who think it should be longer. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Dallas Cowboys named most valuable sports franchise
Anyone trying to change Jerry Jones' mind about selling the Dallas Cowboys better have a fat checkbook to back them up. Especially now that they've been deemed the most valuable sports franchise. Sportico on Monday named the Cowboys the most valuable team in all of sports at $7.64 billion. The...
Raiders P AJ Cole named most productive punter in the NFL
In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he named 13 “luxury” players in the NFL that will help contribute to more wins this year than you would think. That list included players like Kyle Dugger (Patriots), J.D. McKissic (Commanders) and Gus Edwards (Ravens). But the only...
Yardbarker
Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
NBA probing Knicks over Jalen Brunson signing
The NBA is investigating the New York Knicks for alleged tampering in their signing of Jalen Brunson, Yahoo Sports reported
NBA・
Texans OL Max Scharping gets work at tackle
When the Houston Texans signed A.J. Cann and drafted first-rounder Kenyon Green, it meant Tytus Howard could finally kick out to right tackle. The former 2019 first-round pick no long had to experiment playing inside. The acquisition of those players also meant that the Texans needed to explore the versatility...
