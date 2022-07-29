Oxford, MS – Injury-Causing Crash Reported at Walmart on Jackson Ave

bobgermanylaw.com
Related
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
bobgermanylaw.com
Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309
The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
hottytoddy.com
Surviving Kittens Safe at 9 Lives in Oxford
Three kittens who escaped the same fate as four of their littermates who were violently killed are safe and being cared for by Oxford’s 9 Lives Cat Rescue. A Grenada teen, Carl D. Travis Jr. was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming himself killing four kittens and then posting the video on Snapchat.
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Man held mother hostage in Tunica County motel standoff
This article has been edited to reflect the correct age of the suspect’s mother. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after he reportedly held his mother hostage in a Tunica County motel Friday afternoon. Sources say Mississippi local law enforcement agencies, including the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, […]
actionnews5.com
Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
Man taken into custody after he reportedly holds mother hostage at Mississippi motel
Mississippi authorities detained a man who reportedly held his mother hostage at a Mississippi motel Friday. WREG in Memphis reports that Nicholas Haddy, 39, had held his 74-year-old mother hostage at the Americas Best Value Inn on Casino Center Drive in Tunica. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 people robbed within an hour in Tennessee neighborhood
A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV
One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV.
Stolen MPD gun found after man arrested for assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and was found with a stolen MPD weapon. Investigators say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend Jibril Robinson outside of their apartment on Azalia before 5 a.m. Thursday when he struck her in the mouth and knocked out her teeth. […]
Mississippi man arrested for trying to run over Black teens
A man from Ripley, Mississippi who is accused of trying to run over a group of Black teenagers on their bikes with his car was arrested on Monday, according to multiple reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tippahnews.com
Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle
On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
actionnews5.com
Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
wtva.com
Bond hearing postponed for Oxford murder suspect
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, July 27. Tim Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, was arrested last week. The hearing was held at 1:30 p.m. However, a judge postponed the...
desotocountynews.com
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
Mississippi shoppers excited for Tax-Free Holiday
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Mississippi’s Tax-free holiday continues through Saturday, July 30 at midnight. The state’s 7-percent sales tax will not be applied to clothing and school items under $100. “I think I am going to save $20 to $30 and I am heading up to the Nike...
Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Comments / 0