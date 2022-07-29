Tom Brady rests, Bucs begin competition for center as training camp continues

www.wtsp.com
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
Popculture
Why Tom Brady Could Play for New NFL Team in 2023
Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February but decided to return to the league and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And with the 2022 regular season around the corner, Brady is looking to make another run at the Super Bowl. If that happens, Brady could retire, but if he comes back in 2023, it's possible he could play for a new team.
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
6 takeaways from Day 3 of Patriots training camp
FOXBOROUGH – Day 3 of Patriots training camp is in the books. There were still no pads yet at practice, but there were some standout moments during the third day. Here are six takeaways from Friday’s practice, the penultimate practice before the Patriots move to pads. The tight...
Raekwon McMillan happy to have his ‘peace’ back as he plays into Patriots’ linebacker battle
FOXBOROUGH — Around this time last year, linebacker Raekwon McMillan looked like a potential breakout star in training camp. He received high praise from Bill Belichick, who signed him earlier in the 2021 offseason after he played the previous three seasons with the Dolphins and Raiders. Right as McMillan...
Bucs emerge as destination for veterans seeking elusive Super Bowl ring
TAMPA — Between them, Julio Jones, Kyle Rudolph and Akiem Hicks have made 10 Pro Bowls, appeared in 21 playoff games and started 399 times. The other common denominator on their résumés: zero Super Bowl rings. Three of the Bucs’ veteran signings this offseason — including Jones...
3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of another good season despite having one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB. Every season, the Rays seem to find a way to exceed expectations and make a deep postseason run as a result. And so far, the 2022 season has been no exception.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers massive loss impacts team greatly
Just as things seem to be hitting new high for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason with the acquisition of Julio Jones and reports that Chris Godwin’s recovery from his injury last year was progressing faster than many thought, bad luck has finally caught up with the team. During...
Bucs' top pick Logan Hall 'juiced' for Tampa Bay's future
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded out of the first round in the 2022 NFL draft, and still landed a player with their top selection who should have a big impact on their chances of returning to the Super Bowl. Defensive lineman Logan Hall brings a rare blend of size, athleticism,...
Scott Petrak: There are people in the league office who believe Deshaun Watson's suspension should be longer
Is a 6 game suspension for Deshaun Watson final? Scott Petrak says there are people in the league office who think it should be longer. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Can Robert Hainsey fill the growing void for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
With the Ryan Jensen injury taking it’s toll on the Buccaneers locker room, let’s take a look at our most likely internal candidate to replace him. Sure, Tampa could go out and sign a litany of other players to try to fill the void…. but do they need to with their recent investment at the position?
NFL
Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in Bucs' crowded WR room: 'I don't think we've covered him yet'
The Buccaneers' signing of Julio Jones garnered most of the attention at the start of training camp, but the other former Falcon that Tampa Bay added this offseason is earning early praise. Coach Todd Bowles singled out Russell Gage for a strong start to camp. "The receivers are doing a...
Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
The Patriots’ 2022 offseason likely won’t be one for the history books. New England didn’t make any major free-agent signings, unlike in 2021, when it spent a record-setting amount in free agency. The Patriots didn’t make any earth-shattering trades, either, or at least compared to the rest of the NFL landscape. A year after nailing […] The post Grading New England Patriots’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CB Malcolm Butler takes lighthearted jab at Bill Belichick following drill
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler took a moment from the seriousness of training camp to lightheartedly poke fun at coach Bill Belichick. The defensive unit was playing well as the end of Thursday’s practice came to a close. However, tight end Hunter Henry spoiled the defense’s good fortune on the final play of the afternoon, scoring a touchdown.
