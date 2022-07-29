ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Authorities file legal documents to seize ‘Doc’ Antle’s Horry County property

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDo1D_0gy15vjA00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have started the process of seizing a piece of property owned by Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle as he faces charges in South Carolina and Virginia, according to documents filed Thursday in the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

The asset is a piece of land at 971 Folly Road, near Myrtle Beach Safari, which Antle owns. The action is pending in the state’s district court, according to a notice of lis pendens stating that federal authorities are “seeking judicial forfeiture” of the property.

Ryan Beasley, Antle’s attorney, said that the government returned seized property in exchange for a lis pendens on the property.

“No one is losing/gaining any leverage over the other!” he said in a written statement.

PETA had expected authorities to seize Antle’s assets, the organization previously told News13. Antle’s reported wife, China York, opened two companies — named after two chimpanzees at Myrtle Beach Safari — within days of his arrest.

“I mean, it is really hard to say what exactly those LLCs were created for, but given the timing, I would certainly be suspicious that they were created for the purpose of moving and sheltering some of Doc Antle and Myrtle Beach Safari’s assets in anticipation of the federal government freezing and potentially seizing those assets,” a spokesperson for PETA told News13 in June.

No information exists online for either company. Filed documents from the secretary of state’s office provide no further information beyond the registering agent’s name, the companies’ addresses and the companies’ names.

York is listed as an officer/director for Antle’s nonprofit organization, the Rare Species Fund, which is registered under the name Preservation Station.

Antle has pleaded not guilty to three counts of wildlife trafficking. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for each count. He has also been indicted for money laundering charges as part of a scheme to smuggle immigrants across the border. He also allegedly used bulk cash receipts to buy the animals because he was unable to use checks, and used the cash by inflating tourist numbers at his Myrtle Beach business.

He is also facing animal trafficking charges in Virginia.

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle sued by woman who says monkey escaped Myrtle Beach Safari, bit her inside her home

His nonprofit, the Rare Species Fund, is currently banned from accepting donations in South Carolina after the charity missed a deadline to submit its tax documents.

Tax documents obtained by News13 show that the Rare Species Fund collected $288,575 in donations in 2016, $216,109 in donations in 2017 and $177,877 in donations in 2018. In 2019, the year the money laundering scheme allegedly began, those donations quadrupled to $801,735. Donations decreased to $43,170 the following year.

The documents list that $332,623 was spent on habitat repair and construction in 2019, and $129,041 on it in 2020.

His charges allege that Antle hid the money laundering by stating that he spent it on construction at Myrtle Beach Safari.

The address for Myrtle Beach Safari is listed under a business registered in Antle’s daughter’s name, according to government records.

Antle co-defendant pleads not guilty to wildlife trafficking charges

Antle’s nonprofit organization can no longer solicit donations in South Carolina and is currently under investigation by the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

grunt
2d ago

Time to end all “non profits “. Scammers need to pay taxes just like the rest of us.

Reply(1)
4
Related
wpde.com

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBTW News13

News13 viewing area surpasses 200 shootings for 2022

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis. There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon. The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most.  Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
WECT

Leland man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl and heroin charges in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - 44-year-old Benne Lee James of Leland was sentenced on Friday, July 29, to 25 years in prison for several drug possession and dealing charges. James was found guilty on February 17 for possession and distribution of one kilogram or more of heroin, forty grams or more of fentanyl, and an unspecified quantity of cocaine, as well as five counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl.
LELAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Documents#Money Laundering
WFXR

‘Jury scam’ circulating across Virginia, MCSO warns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) wants people to be aware of a “jury scam” that is circulating. The sheriff’s office says that the scammer calls claiming they are a deputy or prosecuting attorney. They then state that the person is missing jury duty and they are in “contempt of […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WBTW News13

Lawsuit: Riptydz in Myrtle Beach didn’t properly pay wages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Riptydz in Myrtle Beach failed to properly pay wages to employees in violation of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, according to a lawsuit filed July 22. The lawsuit claims Riptydz illegally deducted tips from employees’ wages and also forced employees to do non-tipped work at a pay rate […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Conway crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Conway, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. The crash happened at 3345 W. Hwy 501. Robert Lawrence, a pedestrian, died at the scene, according to Bellamy. He was from Georgia, but […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myrtlebeachsc.com

City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here

The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy