Wolf, Shapiro in Montgomery County vow to protect abortion access in state

Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jerry Knowles
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How […]
Despite new investments by Pennsylvania, child care providers still facing challenges
Child care has been a big topic of discussion recently. In particular, the difficulty parents have had finding affordable slots at high-quality centers. The COVID pandemic only made things worse, shutting down many facilities and depleting options. But the pandemic didn’t cause the challenges in child care, only exacerbate them....
Final Arguments Heard in Pennsylvania’s School Funding Trial
Final arguments were made this week in a trial that could radically change how Pennsylvania’s schools are funded. WHYY’s Katie Meyer reports, these post-trial arguments set the stage for a Commonwealth Court decision, and likely appeals to the state Supreme Court. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work. Download the FREE WPXI News...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania celebrates 2 years of the Pa. G.I. Bill
State College — The national G.I. Bill has existed in some form since the 1940s, but the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill has only existed since 2019. Through the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill, members of the Pennsylvania National Guard can earn college benefits for their spouse and children. The bill currently supports the higher education pursuits of over 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members. More specifically, the Pennsylvania G.I. Bill...
Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments
Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families
Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level jumps to 13. See latest CDC map
Centre County was upgraded from a low level to a medium.
PA Senate Republicans: The Recession Is Proof We Can’t Afford a Democrat Majority
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statement on Thursday’s news:. “[Confirmation} that our economy is in a recession is further proof we can’t afford a Democrat majority in the Pennsylvania Senate,” PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh stated.
Check Out Where Bucks County Ranks in Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Bucks County has ranked near the top in purchasing power in the state of Pennsylvania. An article from SmartAsset recently published their eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find the places where the average living expenses are most favorable, SmartAsset looked at the cost...
Gov. Wolf, First Lady Highlight Administration-Long Food Security Efforts During Visit to Philadelphia Food Rescue Operation
Governor Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today visited Sharing Excess, a food rescue organization, to highlight innovative food security efforts that are feeding Pennsylvanians and their legacy of work to improve food access over the past seven years. One of Governor Wolf’s very first...
Where do They Stand: Doug Mastriano
Erie News Now continues its series of profiles titled "Where do They Stand" with a look at GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano. On abortion, Mastriano says he supports a near-total ban, promising to sign a heartbeat bill and saying, "I don't give a way for exceptions." But in recent days, he's started walking back some of that rhetoric, presumably to gain support among more moderate voters. He's recently said his views don't dictate abortion policy, saying a governor can only sign bills that come across his desk.
PA Governor race: Mastriano responds to Gab ties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano tweeted that the CEO of Gab “doesn’t speak for me or my campaign” and said he rejects “anti-Semitism in any form.” But he stopped short of disavowing ties to Gab, a conservative social media site accused of harboring anti-Semitism, and its CEO, Andrew Torba. Democrats, including […]
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
