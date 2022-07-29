Michigan Court of Claims judge delays minimum wage increase, paid leave

www.wilx.com
Related
Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress
Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
US News and World Report
Michigan Judge in Abortion Case Denies Request to Step Aside
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge who suspended the state’s long-unenforced abortion ban in May denied a request Friday from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case. Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote in her decision that at...
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
Michigan Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in discrimination case
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is unconstitutional, reversing a decision from a lower court. “It’s an incredible day here in Michigan,” Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a post-ruling virtual press conference. “… It means respect. It means equal dignity under the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in discrimination case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Michigan Judge, With Abortion-Rights Links, Rejects Recusal
The judge upon whom a stay of Michigan’s abortion ban depends won’t recuse herself from litigation challenging the ban despite her donations to Planned Parenthood and a history of advocating in abortion rights litigation. Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth L. Gleicher issued a ruling Friday rejecting the...
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
RELATED PEOPLE
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion policy back to the states, could the court do the same thing with same-sex marriage by overturning the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges?. One justice in the majority that overturned Roe, Clarence Thomas, wrote in a concurring...
Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
60% of Americans approved of the Supreme Court last July. Now, it's 38%, according to a new poll
Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has fallen again, according to a new poll released Wednesday, with just 38% of the country saying it approves of the nation's highest court after it overturned Roe v. Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court won’t allow Biden administration to impose new border enforcement priorities for now
WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court on Thursday refused to block a lower court ruling that prevents the Biden administration from setting new enforcement priorities for immigrants entering the U.S. or living here illegally. Instead, the court said it would take up the issue in early December. Justices Sonia...
Justices worry about the future of the Supreme Court -- and point fingers as to who's to blame
Limping away from one of the most significant terms in decades, justices are sending out flares expressing concern not only for the future of the Supreme Court but the country as a whole as institutional norms dissolve, tensions rise, and the court pivots right with the addition of three new members.
Meet the Republican candidates running against Gov. Whitmer in Michigan election 2022
LANSING – The biggest statewide race in Tuesday's primary is the Republican contest to see who will go up against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Nov. 8. There are five candidates on the ballot, after five others were disqualified in May for submitting too many forged signatures, in a scandal the former candidates are...
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan woman captures picture of Michigan-shaped clouds
Tanya Cary Evans of Shields, near Saginaw, captured a picture of clouds that closely resemble Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula. This special formation was spotted last Friday above Crooked Lake, which is around 35 miles south of Mackinaw City. Michigan's iconic mitten shape is recognized by Michiganders everywhere, and has...
Washington Examiner
Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program
Twenty-two states sued the Biden administration for requiring states participating in the federal school lunch program to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected under the definition of "sex" in Title IX . The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges...
2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan
As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Comments / 0