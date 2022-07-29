Baby news: KC Zoo’s Zuri, Ruka expecting eastern black rhino calf to be born in winter

www.kansas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Related
This Part Fox, Part Wolf, Part Deer Creature Dubbed The “Maned Wolf,” Isn’t Apart Of Any Of Those Families
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
Newborn Snow Leopard Cubs Play as Mom Watches Over in Heartwarming Video
Brother and sister snow leopard cubs, Wajra and Warjun, stay close to their mum Saida at Zoo Zurich in Switzerland.
dailyphew.com
Girl Who Grew Up With Two Gorillas Reunites With Them 12 Years Later In The Wild
Conservationist Damian Aspinall has devoted his life reintroducing captive gorillas into the wild. He wanted to see how two gorillas named Djalta and Bimms were doing after they were released into the forest of Gabon, West Africa back in 2003. He brought his daughter, Tansy, along with him. Damien had...
Check out video of a lion fighting a crocodile
As seen in the clip that has since gone viral, a lion takes on an crocodile and while some on the internet can’t watch, others can’t take their eyes off it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip
Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
Curious Grizzly Bear Climbs Right Up On Alaskan Airplane Ready To Go For A Ride
These bears don’t stop. It seems like curiosity always gets the better of them and they’re up to no good. Well, it’s good when it’s not happening anywhere near me…. They are just to smart for their own good. A curious grizzly is a scary one,...
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Guy Opens His Door in Alaska to Find Giant Bull Moose Right Outside: VIDEO
Only in Alaska will you wake up to find a gigantic bull moose standing on your front stoop before you’ve even poured your first cup of coffee. And only in Alaska is that a valid excuse to be late to work. In the lower 48, we have our fair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Video of Sea Otter and Her Baby Cuddling in the Harbor Is the Definition of Sweetness
Here's a riddle for you: what's cuter than a sea otter? A baby otter--duh! They're so fluffy and curious that they're impossible to love (or at least appreciate). Heck, people go to aquariums just to see these adorable critters!. That's why @seaarose hit the jackpot when she happened upon a...
Dogs Sniffing Out Invasive Giant African Land Snail in Florida
When you think of dangerous animals, you probably don’t envision a snail, or any mollusk, for that matter. But Florida authorities say the giant African land snail poses a serious threat to plants and people alike. To combat it, they’re calling in the dogs. Why the giant African land snail is dangerous The Florida Department of Agriculture […] The post Dogs Sniffing Out Invasive Giant African Land Snail in Florida appeared first on DogTime.
dailyphew.com
Dog Visits The Beach Daily Watching The Sea Waiting For His Owner Who Will Never Return
While touring a location along a rocky beach with a beautiful view of the sea in Punta Negra, a tiny coastal village close to Jolie Mejia’s home in Peru, with her family, they learnt of an incredible tale of unadulterated love. A dog approached them and seemed to be...
PETS・
Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's doorbell camera captured video of the moment she came face to face with a wandering bear while walking her dog. The video shows a Naples woman approaching her front door after taking her dog for a walk when she sees something just out of frame and rushes inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Making Friends With A Stranger on a Train Is Simply the Best
Who doesn't love dog spotting while out and about?Just seeing a pup from across the room can make any errand a little bit more fun, but those who get to sit near animals on public transportation are some of the luckiest of us all. This video from @hugoandursula is proof!
dailyphew.com
Sweet Abandoned Dog Has The Best Reaction To Finding A Loving Family
When a charming abandoned puppy unexpectedly entered their life, Anthony Noto and his girlfriend Mikayla Sengle had no intention of getting a pet. However, their thinking rapidly changed, and it seemed as though fate was telling them that getting a pet was the right thing to do. Anthony made the...
PETS・
dailyphew.com
An Adorable And Sweet Rescued Orphan Raccoon Still Returns To His Foster Home To Snuggle Up With His Loving Foster Mother
Animals, regardless of their species, have a propensity to appreciate the kind deeds that humans perform for them, and this raccoon is no different. Little Hands was discovered abandoned on the side of a major road when he was just a little infant. They took him to a number of...
Comments / 1