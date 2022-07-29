Tarrant County issues emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions

www.wfaa.com
Bill
2d ago
“Do not leave a campfire unattended”. Really? Where in Tarrant County can you have a campfire?
3
wbap.com
Tarrant County Issues Fire-Related Disaster Declaration
TARRANT COUNTY – (WBAP/KLIF)- Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has issued a seven-day disaster declaration that could be extended again. The declaration allows the county to chase federal reimbursement and assistance should thresholds be met. Extremely hot and dry conditions in the area have led to runaway wildfire that...
WFAA
How Dallas residents can help reduce fire risk in dry conditions
Tall weeds in neglected and overgrown lots pose fire dangers, given dry conditions and extreme heat. City workers want to help reduce the risks of more grass fires.
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
The extreme weather in the North Texas area in recent weeks fatal for ten Tarrant County residents, most of them living without air conditioners
Texas – In recent weeks, the North Texas area has been heavily hit by a heat wave that causes a lot of problems for everyone, but it’s especially dangerous for the homeless, pregnant women, and people who work outside for an extended period of time. Heat stroke, heart...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
Drought contingency plan limits water use for farmland from Central to Coastal Texas
Low lake levels are affecting Texas farmers for the rest of the summer as drought contingency plans have limited water used for irrigation. John Hoffman, Executive VP of Water for the Lower Colorado River Authority, says with the hottest, driest months upon the Lone Star state, low lake levels have prompted these water conservations efforts.
WFAA
DFW weather: Elevated fire risk remains this week. The forecast isn't helping... at all
New week, same type of forecast. Temperatures will be in the triple digits all week, with no major relief in sight.
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Texas drought conditions considered Extreme to Exceptional in two-thirds of state
he drought in two-thirds of Texas is now rated either Extreme or Exceptional,the highest on the US Drought Monitor scale. The US Drought Monitor issued its latest update last night based on data collected on Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Health and Human Services Department recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday--the fifth day in a row where the department has recorded 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday of this week, the department recorded over 2,000 cases. Tarrant County Health and Human...
Amid historic drought, one North Texas city is on the verge of running out of water
A North Texas city is on the verge of running out of water as a historic drought grips the region. Gunter, Texas — a town of 2,500 north of Dallas — relies on three wells, two of which have been broken for a month. After increasingly tightening lawn-watering restrictions, the city warned its residents on Wednesday that they could be out of water by the following morning.
Fort Worth house catches fire, causes neighbors to worry of flames spreading amid extreme hot and dry conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas — The flames began along a wooden fence. Then, they engulfed a single-story home along Feathercrest Drive in north Fort Worth before spreading to the house next to it. Fort Worth fire officials deployed an attack line and extinguished the house fire Sunday afternoon. Neighbor Luis...
Residents evacuated as crews battled wildfire in Glenn Heights
GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — Fire crews evacuated several residents when a wildfire sparked in City of Glenn Heights late Friday afternoon, officials said. At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a blaze started in the field between the Lin Dell Estate and Mesa addition area of the city, officials said in a press release.
MySanAntonio
'A perfect storm': Drought, extreme heat and two faulty wells threaten a North Texas town’s water supply
The city of Gunter alerted its residents on Wednesday night that by the next morning, the city would likely run out of water. “Due to excessive water consumption, the City’s water storage tanks are unable to refill. Consequently, the City will be without water by early morning,” read the emergency notification.
Wildfire in Texas scorches 500 acres as crews continue to battle the blaze
A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in Palo Pinto County, Texas, authorities say. Officials say at least 500 acres are believed to have been scorched by the fire. KXAS’s Allie Spillyards reports.July 29, 2022.
dmagazine.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas city in danger of running out of water
GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city has entered an extreme dry spell, and residents are now instructed to limit water use to stretch out the supply. It's a result of extreme drought and the record temperatures that have gripped Texas and much of the country this summer. The...
WFAA
