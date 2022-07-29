ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County issues emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfaa.com

Comments / 3

Bill
2d ago

“Do not leave a campfire unattended”. Really? Where in Tarrant County can you have a campfire?

Reply
3
Related
wbap.com

Tarrant County Issues Fire-Related Disaster Declaration

TARRANT COUNTY – (WBAP/KLIF)- Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has issued a seven-day disaster declaration that could be extended again. The declaration allows the county to chase federal reimbursement and assistance should thresholds be met. Extremely hot and dry conditions in the area have led to runaway wildfire that...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Rendon, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water

A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
GUNTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#North Texas#Disaster Declaration#Disaster Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WFAA

Residents evacuated as crews battled wildfire in Glenn Heights

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — Fire crews evacuated several residents when a wildfire sparked in City of Glenn Heights late Friday afternoon, officials said. At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a blaze started in the field between the Lin Dell Estate and Mesa addition area of the city, officials said in a press release.
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law

The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood

Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas city in danger of running out of water

GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city has entered an extreme dry spell, and residents are now instructed to limit water use to stretch out the supply. It's a result of extreme drought and the record temperatures that have gripped Texas and much of the country this summer. The...
GUNTER, TX
WFAA

WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
ENVIRONMENT
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
340
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy