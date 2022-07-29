8 Latrobe players named to District 31 American Legion first team

triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Basketball standout Rocco continues to get offers
Alayna Rocco is on the path to Division I college basketball. But where will she play?. She has plenty of choices on a growing list of schools. The junior guard at North Catholic, who lives in Trafford, is having another big summer with the Western PA Bruins AAU club, and college coaches are pursuing her talents heavily.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport International Baseball Invitational organizers celebrate another successful event
When South Buffalo Township’s Debbie Daugherty and Newmarket, Canada’s Deb Butt met at the 1996 Freeport International Baseball Invitational, a friendship sparked that has stood the test of time. Their sons played on the fields throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley, and the now-longtime friends sat in the bleachers and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill wrestler finds 'overnight success' in mobile car detailing business
John Meyers has come a long way as an entrepreneur since charging admission to a haunted house he crafted in a backyard shed as a kid. Now, the Seton Hill University redshirt sophomore wrestler owns and operates a mobile car detailing business, Super Mobile Detail. “I wanted to do something...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With baseball playing career complete, Latrobe's Ryan Shawley follows path into coaching
When Ryan Shawley played baseball for Latrobe, he was a calming voice in the dugout and an animated, rah-rah teammate on the field. Maybe that’s why he gravitated to coaching. It seemed like a natural progression, wearing a hard helmet inside the third-base box and waving runners around, or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Wehner a great Pirates broadcaster
I’m a lifelong Pirates fan. Grew up with Bob Prince and Jim Woods doing the games. My father went to a game on rare occasions but listened to every game on the radio. Never could understand why when some of the games were televised. I’m older now and find...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns
Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg's MB Bride supports military with annual gown giveaway
For brides, finding the perfect gown can be one of the most challenging — and expensive — steps in the wedding planning process. MB Bride in Greensburg made it easy and affordable for Lisa Denk of Jefferson Hills, through the annual Hug-A-Hero gown giveaway July 20. In less...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Gilpin resident Betty Smail dedicated to lifelong volunteering
Betty Smail of Gilpin began giving back to her rural community at a young age. Smail was tasked with washing “bird dirt” off tombstones in St. Catherine’s Cemetery when she was a child. Now, at 70, she’s still volunteering throughout the Leechburg and Gilpin communities. “It...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks hosts boot-scootin' fundraiser
Cowboy boots were the preferred footwear for the Westmoreland Walks Give Breast Cancer the Boot fundraiser, held Friday evening at The Barn at Ligonier Valley. The western themed event — perfect for the rustic venue — featured a barbecue dinner, country music by the Michael Christopher Band and lots of folks in their best jeans, boots and cowboy hats.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Flick Gets No. 10 At Lernerville
SARVER, Pa. — A.J. Flick blasted from fifth-starting spot and won Friday night‘s sprint car main event at Lernerville Speedway. It was the 10th victory of the season for Flick, who is enjoying by far the best season of his career. Flick beat Darin Gallagher to the checkered...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 29-31
Stage Right! Greensburg will stage “All Shook Up School Edition” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin. Inspired by the music of Elvis Presley, the musical follows a guitar-playing young man as he shakes up life in a square little town in 1955. Featured songs include “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Picnic hosted by faith-based charity stresses 'community' in Natrona Community Park
Fun and Freedom Youth Sports, a Christian- based nonprofit based in the Tarentum area, hosted a free community picnic at Natrona Community Park in Harrison on Saturday evening. Youths from across Western Pennsylvania flocked to the Alle-Kiski Valley to play dodge ball, enjoy snacks and meet new friends. Crisp watermelon...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale to hold Second Saturdays event, community day in August
Springdale residents have a new communitywide event to look forward to as Springdale Council aims to increase summer fun in the town. The event, dubbed Second Saturdays, will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 along the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. It will feature 30 vendors and is being held alongside Springdale Community Day, which includes a car show from 4 to 8 p.m.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announces death of paramedic in the line of duty
A North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue paramedic and rescue technician died Saturday, 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the line of duty, officials said. Fred Manno, 64, of Southwest Greensburg and his partner dropped a patient off at a township home July 19 when Manno had the medical emergency. He immediately was treated by his partner, who also was Manno’s best friend, according to EMS Director Shane Spielvogle.
