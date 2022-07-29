ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Udinese XI vs Chelsea XI | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | Training Match

By Callum Baker-Ellis
 2 days ago

Here is where to watch Chelsea face off against Udinese in a behind-closed-doors training game.

Thomas Tuchel hasn't had an ideal pre-season with his squad due to the early start to the Premier League season.

Because of that, his side seem a bit underprepared when you compare them with the other big English clubs.

However, before Chelsea fly back to London, they will face off against Udinese once again.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues beat the Italian side 3-1 in their final pre-season game and they're now going to be playing each other again, this time in a behind-closed-doors training game.

Usually, you don't get to see these training games but Chelsea will be airing the match live for all supporters.

With all that in mind, here is where to watch the game live!

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 10:00am BST, 30th July

United States of America

Eastern time 06:00am ET, 30th July

Pacific time: 03:00am PT, 30th July

Central time: 05:00am CT, 30th July

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For those in the UK, the game will be streamed for free on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.

For international viewers, the game can also be streamed via Chelseafc.com.

