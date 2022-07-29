Udinese XI vs Chelsea XI | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | Training Match
Here is where to watch Chelsea face off against Udinese in a behind-closed-doors training game.
Here is where to watch Chelsea face off against Udinese in a behind-closed-doors training game.
Thomas Tuchel hasn't had an ideal pre-season with his squad due to the early start to the Premier League season.
Because of that, his side seem a bit underprepared when you compare them with the other big English clubs.
However, before Chelsea fly back to London, they will face off against Udinese once again.
The Blues beat the Italian side 3-1 in their final pre-season game and they're now going to be playing each other again, this time in a behind-closed-doors training game.
Usually, you don't get to see these training games but Chelsea will be airing the match live for all supporters.
With all that in mind, here is where to watch the game live!
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 10:00am BST, 30th July
United States of America
Eastern time 06:00am ET, 30th July
Pacific time: 03:00am PT, 30th July
Central time: 05:00am CT, 30th July
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For those in the UK, the game will be streamed for free on The 5th Stand & Chelseafc.com.
For international viewers, the game can also be streamed via Chelseafc.com.
Read More Chelsea News
- 'It's Important I Work Harder Than Everyone Else' - Ben Chilwell On Chelsea's Pre-season
- Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Could Still Leave Chelsea For Barcelona
- ‘He Won’t Be Happy’ - Pundit on Kepa Arrizabalaga Joining Napoli
- 'It's What Chelsea's All About' - Jorginho On New Summer Signings
- Report: Frank Lampard Wants To Bring Chelsea's Billy Gilmour To Everton
- ‘Nothing Surprises Me’ - Pundit on Arsenal’s Chances of Signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante
- Report: Chelsea & Tottenham Approach £40M Rated Newcastle United Star
- ‘Not Appealing to Him’ - Pundit on Why Everton Can Sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher
- Report: Chelsea & Barcelona Have Held 'Secret Conversations' About Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong
Comments / 0