23-Year-Old Sentenced in Newport Beach DUI Crash That Killed Parents, Injured Daughters

California woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash that killed parents of three young girls
A California woman has been sentenced in connection with a drunk hit-and-run crash that killed a young couple, who'd been admiring Christmas lights with their three daughters at the time. Grace Coleman was ordered on Friday to serve at least 21 years to life in prison without the possibility...
Woman Sentenced in Deadly Newport Beach DUI Crash
A 23-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to 21 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a Santa Ana couple and left their three young daughters hospitalized.
Woman sentenced 21 years in OC DUI crash that killed couple, injured daughters
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — An Orange County woman has been sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a Santa Ana couple and left their three young daughters hospitalized. Grace Elizabeth Coleman was sentenced to 21 years to life, with no probation,...
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Corona police searching for armed man
Residents in Corona were briefly told to shelter in their homes while police searched for a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous. The search happened at two apartment complexes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were searching the Deerwood apartment complex at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa apartment complex at […]
3rd arrest made in February killing in Long Beach: Police
A third person has been arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of Nashon Wall. Wall, 31, was shot by a group of men on Feb. 2, police said, and 20-year-old Saeed Wheeler of Anaheim and 19-year-old Jalen Jackson of Long Beach have already been taken into custody. On Friday, 19-year-old Jahi Jackson of […]
Driver flees from Banning traffic stop, leading to double-fatal collision – Victims, 75 & 24, ID’d
BANNING, Calif., — Authorities have identified two men who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday evening, July 29. Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred at the E. Ramsey Street on-ramp to Interstate 10, near the Banning Municipal Airport, according to officials.
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley
A police pursuit of a reportedly stolen car ended with the arrest of the driver in a Van Nuys parking structure on Sunday. The chase began in El Monte, west on the10 Freeway and onto the 101 Freeway. It was taken over by the California Highway Patrol, Officer Hector Figueroa said.
Hit-and-Run Bus Crash Injures Driver, Two Passengers
A vehicle and a bus crashed just after 1 a.m. Monday near Clarendon Ave. and Pacific Blvd. in Huntington Park, leaving the driver and two passengers injured. Metro bus 251 was heading toward Eagle Rock Plaza when a sedan t-boned it. The driver ran off and abandoned their car at the scene.
Long Beach Tavern Loses Alcohol License After Investigation
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the liquor license of the Bottom's Up Tavern in Long Beach Sunday. The revocation of the license prohibits all alcohol sales effective immediately. ABC opened an investigation after a fatal crash on March 1 killed a father and his young daughter.
Officers Rescue Woman From Burning Vehicle in Bell Gardens
Officers rescued an unconscious 28-year-old woman who was trapped inside a vehicle that caught fire after it struck a traffic signal control cabinet on a sidewalk in Bell Gardens, authorities said Sunday. Officers were patrolling in the 6000 block of Gage Avenue at about 4:55 a.m. Saturday when they came...
Car Used to Take Girl to Chemo Totaled by Pursuit Driver
A women's car was totaled after the driver of a stolen construction truck hit it during a pursuit Tuesday, leaving her without transportation at a dire time when she needs to take her daughter to chemo treatments. The man behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle Tuesday night drove through...
Trial begins for DUI driver responsible for fatal crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old convicted drunk driver was racing with another motorist when he slammed into a pickup truck, killing a longtime newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago, a prosecutor told jurors today, while the defendant's attorney said her client was attempting to avoid another speeding driver.Louie Robert Villa is charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of engaging in a speed contest. He faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily...
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
Oceanside Man Accused of Fatal Hit-and-Run Is ‘Prone to Fainting': Defense Attorney
The Oceanside driver charged in the hit-and-run death of a grandmother who was on her morning walk may have suffered a medical emergency when he hit her, according to his attorney. Sean Richter, 34, turned himself in to Oceanside Police July 22, nearly two months after he allegedly hit 68-year-old...
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
