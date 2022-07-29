23-Year-Old Sentenced in Newport Beach DUI Crash That Killed Parents, Injured Daughters

A 31-year-old convicted drunk driver was racing with another motorist when he slammed into a pickup truck, killing a longtime newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago, a prosecutor told jurors today, while the defendant's attorney said her client was attempting to avoid another speeding driver.Louie Robert Villa is charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of engaging in a speed contest. He faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily...

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO