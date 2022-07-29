MassWildlife Offering Five Free Learn to Fish Events in Western Massachusetts

wsbs.com
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Massachusetts Fisherman Catches a Baby Shark
Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters. Sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England in the last...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
JSTOR Daily
The Hunt for the Massachusetts “Wild Man”
Imagine you’ve just finished a fifteen-month bike tour. You’ve gone all around the world on two wheels, becoming the first woman to do so and thus earning yourself $10,000 in the process. You heard criticism—it was the 1890s, after all. Biking in pants, leaving your children behind, becoming a loud and assured self-promoter—you’re not exactly the model of womanhood. You even changed your name for promotional purposes, transforming from Annie Cohen Kopchovsky to Annie Londonderry. Cycling under your new surname was part of a deal with one of your sponsors, the Londonderry Lithia Spring Water Company, and you couldn’t pass it up.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
Two Pittsfield families to receive newly-built homes
Two families are being honored during a dedication ceremony hosted by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Lucky guy: Massachusetts man wins second large lottery jackpot
BOSTON — A western Massachusetts man is definitely lucky for life. Kevin Miller, of Montague, claimed his second large lottery prize in six years in the Massachusetts State Lottery. According to a news release, Miller won a $25,000 per year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game....
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
WNYT
Pets missing in Pittsfield house fire
Two pet cats are missing after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsfield, Saturday afternoon. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, the house was deemed salvageable with most of the fire contained to the kitchen, but spread throughout the house- including the second floor and the attic.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Massachusetts License Plates Have More History Than You Think
The license plate has been around for nearly 100 years in America and believe it or not, it all started in Massachusetts. Though Massachusetts wasn't the first state to require motor vehicles to be registered, it was the first to issue state created license plates for those vehicles. And it all started with one angry man.
Dakin Humane Society’s one-day addition of 56 cats and kittens leads to ‘adopt one get one free’ promotion
The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield is looking to find homes for its one day uptick of 56 unexpected fury guests. The humane society said in a release that a “local animal lover” in Franklin County became overwhelmed when just under 10 cats in their care began having litters — eventually jumping to a total of 56 cats and kittens in a year’s time.
If You Win Mega Millions in Massachusetts, Can You Legally Remain Anonymous?
Tonight's upcoming billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot has folks from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But what happens if you actually win? And what if you want to remain anonymous?. We always see these photos posted online when a Massachusetts resident takes home a substantial prize, which to...
Some Uncomfortable Temps Will Be Returning to the Berkshires Soon
Berkshire County and much of Massachusetts and New England just got over a pretty toasty weekend and now we have a moment to breathe in somewhat more comfortable air. During the heat wave, my air conditioning unit kept malfunctioning and it's only a couple of years old. The unit was overheating regularly and thus cold air wouldn't blow into the room unless I unplugged the unit and plugged it back in every hour or so, that was fun on a 90-degree day, not. The unit worked fine after about 9 pm, but during the day, forget it. It was like a panting dog. Okay, enough rambling about my AC woes.
Golf tournament held to benefit West Springfield
West Springfield Firefighters' Personnel Club hosted a golf tournament to benefit their programs for the community.
SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending...
