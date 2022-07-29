Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway

wjbq.com
Pink Panther
2d ago
Let's be truthful, at my age, being naked in public, could cause migratory birds to leave early. Unless your young, beautiful and in fine physical condition, no one really wants to have an emergency visit to the opthalmologist. Be kind to others....
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine Writer
Related
Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks
Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
WMTW
Exploring accessible beaches in Maine
Multiple beaches throughout Maine offer amenities aimed at helping those with mobility issues enjoy the sun, sand and water. Visit Maine lists six beaches on its website that all boast a three-star rating for accessibility from the state Bureau of Parks and Lands. Range Pond Beach in Poland Spring features...
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
NECN
Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine
Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening. The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!
They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Skowhegan River Park receives large federal gift
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s River Park project has received almost $5 million in federal funding for construction. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The project, also known as “Run of River,” has been in the works for several years. It aims to enhance whitewater...
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
wabi.tv
East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years
EAST BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Sunday marked the 50th consecutive year of the East Benton Fiddlers Convention. It’s been 50 years since the sound of fiddles first carried through the hills of East Benton, and for the family running the show, carrying on that tradition is of the utmost importance.
Down East
The Inside Scoop on 70 Years at Island Dairy Treat
With its classic red-and-white trim, angular glassy front, and nightly neon glow, the Island Dairy Treat looks like it time-traveled straight from the 1950s, and in a sense, it has. This summer marks 70 years since the roadside ice-cream stand opened in Skowhegan, on an island in a bend of the Kennebec River, above a hydroelectric dam. Not much has changed about the place, and on a recent warm afternoon, some dozen families, young and old, were sitting around picnic tables shaded by maples, much as families have done for generations. One woman tried, without much success, to school her young daughter on licking around the cone to keep the chocolate-vanilla swirl from dripping, but sticky fingers are a rite of summer here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Could Be The Next Owner Of This Iconic Maine 50s Diner
There really is something special about 50s-themed diners. Even though 99% of the diners we have today were not open in the 1950s or early 1960s, they still make you feel like you're stepping back in time. You almost expect the Fonze to walk through the door and start the jukebox with a well-place smack. Right?
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
penbaypilot.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Old Orchard Beach Was Once the Home of an Incredible Funhouse Called Noah’s Ark
Each and every summer, people come from all over to spend days and nights at one of Maine's most popular tourist destinations, Old Orchard Beach. But if you were born after the year 1969, chances are you have no recollection of what Old Orchard Beach used to be. OOB was once home to a hopping casino filled with notable lounge performers like Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra. OOB was home to the very first operational carousel in the United States. And Old Orchard Beach was also home to the uniquely charming funhouse known as Noah's Ark.
WMTW
Sharks spotted along Maine coast, including one popular beach
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Multiple people have spotted sharks along the Maine coast, including one popular beach. Popham Beach State Park is back open to swimmers Thursday, one day after a confirmed sighting by a surfer of an 8- to 10-foot-long shark. The beach was closed to swimmers about 6 p.m.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1