Oxford, MS – Crash at Starbucks on Jackson Ave Results in Injuries

Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309
The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
Surviving Kittens Safe at 9 Lives in Oxford
Three kittens who escaped the same fate as four of their littermates who were violently killed are safe and being cared for by Oxford’s 9 Lives Cat Rescue. A Grenada teen, Carl D. Travis Jr. was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming himself killing four kittens and then posting the video on Snapchat.
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Man held mother hostage in Tunica County motel standoff
This article has been edited to reflect the correct age of the suspect’s mother. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after he reportedly held his mother hostage in a Tunica County motel Friday afternoon. Sources say Mississippi local law enforcement agencies, including the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
Mississippi shoppers excited for Tax-Free Holiday
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Mississippi’s Tax-free holiday continues through Saturday, July 30 at midnight. The state’s 7-percent sales tax will not be applied to clothing and school items under $100. “I think I am going to save $20 to $30 and I am heading up to the Nike...
Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding
RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Ripley VFW gave back to the community after a racially-charged attack went viral. The incident happened on Sunday in Ripley, Mississippi. Mark Hall posted a video of himself on his Snapchat story, showing Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.
Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
Man found dead in Marshall Co. mobile home
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Marshall County on Wednesday. Sheriff’s office officials say the man was found inside a mobile home on Highway 309 South. The man, who has not been identified, is in his 40s. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.
Holly Springs Road closure begins Monday
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Flooding along Holly Springs Road whenever there is a good rain is an all too familiar scene for people in southern DeSoto County. But now, there is a fix, and it may affect your drive. A major detour is coming to Holly Springs Road on...
UM Graduate Suspected of Killing Jay Lee in Oxford Appears in Court, Still No Details
OXFORD, Miss.—“I need you to speak up, Mr. Herrington,” Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison said from his bench in the Lafayette County Courthouse on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to a packed courtroom. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, stood before Tollison for his arraignment hearing, charged with murder...
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman indicted in the death of a former Memphis basketball player will be in Shelby County court today. Miracle Rutherford, 19, was indicted on vehicular homicide charges in April. This incident happened over a year ago, on June 5, 2021. Officials say Rutherford was driving...
