Oxford, MS

Oxford, MS – Crash at Starbucks on Jackson Ave Results in Injuries

By Mississippi Legal News
bobgermanylaw.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bobgermanylaw.com

bobgermanylaw.com

Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309

The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
BYHALIA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Surviving Kittens Safe at 9 Lives in Oxford

Three kittens who escaped the same fate as four of their littermates who were violently killed are safe and being cared for by Oxford’s 9 Lives Cat Rescue. A Grenada teen, Carl D. Travis Jr. was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming himself killing four kittens and then posting the video on Snapchat.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
OAKLAND, TN
WREG

Man held mother hostage in Tunica County motel standoff

This article has been edited to reflect the correct age of the suspect’s mother. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after he reportedly held his mother hostage in a Tunica County motel Friday afternoon. Sources say Mississippi local law enforcement agencies, including the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville. A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day. A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

38 people arrested in Operation Tough on Drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi. “Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out

Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding

RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Ripley VFW gave back to the community after a racially-charged attack went viral. The incident happened on Sunday in Ripley, Mississippi. Mark Hall posted a video of himself on his Snapchat story, showing Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.
RIPLEY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Marshall Co. mobile home

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Marshall County on Wednesday. Sheriff’s office officials say the man was found inside a mobile home on Highway 309 South. The man, who has not been identified, is in his 40s. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

