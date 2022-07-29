Can a Claim Delay Mean Bad Faith in Mississippi?

bobgermanylaw.com
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
MSNBC
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a judge on Wednesday to grant him “absolute immunity” from civil lawsuits related to his role in the Jan. 6 attack. This shows Trump and his inner circle realize that his plot to unlawfully stay in office after losing the...
Police say the repeal of Indiana's handgun permit law means someone openly carrying a gun can be on a sidewalk eyeing a school but cops can't legally ask them what they're doing
House Bill 1077 repealed a requirement that handgun owners register for a license to carry permit in the state of Indiana.
Federal Judge Issues Court Order To Garnish Funds Raised By Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick served seven years of a 28-year sentence for charges of racketeering, extortion, bribery, and a host of other infractions from when he served as mayor of Detroit from 2002 to 2008. Kilpatrick still owes the city restitution. Kilpatrick and his wife Laticia have created crowd-sourced...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Missouri Republican lawmaker resigns after $900K COVID medical clinic fraud scheme conviction
A Missouri Republican state representative has resigned days after being convicted of 22 federal charges, the majority of those offenses being linked to a $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme operated through medical clinics and a non-profit at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. State Rep. Tricia Derges stepped down...
Supreme Court officially transmits its judgment overturning Roe v. Wade, clearing the way for state restrictions
A month after releasing its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court officially transmitted its judgment to the lower courts on Tuesday, a move that will likely trigger more state abortion restrictions to go into effect.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Federal prosecutors target illegal dumping in Houston, saying it's a civil rights issue
The Justice Department says it's investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials say is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods.
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Complex
Spectrum Cable to Pay $7.37 Billion in Damages to Family of Texas Woman Murdered by Technician
A Texas jury has ordered Charter Communications to pay more than $7 billion to the family of an elderly woman who was murdered by a Spectrum employee in 2019. NBC News reports Betty Thomas, 83, was robbed and stabbed to death in her home in December 2019 by Roy James Holden, an installer for Spectrum, which is owned by Charter Communications.
Op-Ed: What we are doing to improve leadership in Mississippi
Mississippi has had a conservative super-majority for about a decade. What do we have to show for it?. To be fair, income taxes have been cut. Last year saw a universal occupational licensing law, making it easier for people to move to our state. Mississippi passed a law to combat Critical Race Theory. Nor should we forget that our state managed to avoid the sort of draconian lockdowns we saw elsewhere.
The Dire Consequences of Overturning Roe v. Wade, One Month Later
Since Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion across the nation, was overturned by the Supreme Court just over one month ago, there have been medical emergencies, guttural screams, celebrations, legal battles, and… emails. A lot of emails. Laurie Bertram Roberts has been on the receiving end...
