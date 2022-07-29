ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
Dangerous heat wave reaches into northern US Rockies

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A heat wave that’s been scorching the Pacific Northwest and is suspected in several deaths will create dangerous weather conditions in the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains this weekend. Heat warnings and advisories were in effect for north central Idaho and western Montana through Sunday....
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother despite Idaho GOP platform

Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions. The GOP platform previously showed support for a complete ban on abortions. But that was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade about a month ago, allowing states to make their own decisions on how legal...
Appalachian flooding deaths reaches at least 16, could climb with more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America. Heavy rain continued to pound parts of the region and more rain was forecast for early next week. Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply and some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday. ...
Out with the old, in with the older

Idaho’s Grand ol’ Party is under new management. The incoming cabal, sweeping every office but first vice-chair, brings new personalities into power, but resurrects a centuries-old philosophy. Expect a return to the self-serving, back-room dealing, power-brokering politics of the early 1900s. This new junta isn’t even a “Party”...
The Daily Show visits Boise

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sent correspondent Ronny Chieng to downtown Boise to ask residents the hard questions, like “would you guys be OK with having to drive an extra six hours for legal weed?” Chieng was sent by the Comedy Central show to investigate the Greater Idaho movement. The movement’s stated goal is to have parts of the more-rural and conservative eastern Oregon join Idaho, leaving behind the more-populated and liberal part of the state. ...
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A judge on Friday overturned a Washington state rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler adopted the rule in February, immediately drawing a legal challenge from insurer groups. The rule, which was...
Idaho mentor program benefiting inmates preparing for community re-entry

An Idaho Department of Correction program that started in 2016 has been proving its value in helping inmates re-enter the community, says Jeff Kirkman, the program manager of the department’s Free2Succeed mentor program. Providing mentors for former prisoners returning to society helps them get through critical and difficult times...
Thousands of Idahoans set to lose coverage once health emergency ends

Regardless of what the Idaho Legislature does with Medicaid expansion next year, thousands of people could lose their coverage. That’s because they technically no longer qualify for the program, but have retained coverage because of a federal “maintenance of effort” requirement. Medicaid expansion is open to Idahoans who earn between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty level. If they earn more than that, up to 400%, they qualify for...
Top OR gubernatorial candidates meet for 1st debate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The leading candidates in Oregon's gubernatorial race on Friday used the first debate of the campaign as an opportunity to defines themselves. The Statesman Journal reports that over the 90-minute debate, candidates received questions from a panel of newspaper editors during a meeting of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.
