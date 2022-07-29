Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO