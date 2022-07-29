Panthers' Robbie Anderson explains why he changed the spelling of his first name

www.sportingnews.com
Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ secret weapon Russell Gage foreshadowing greatness
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most loaded wide receiver rooms in the NFL today. They just added Julio Jones to a team that already boasts the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the roster. Opposing defenses will surely have a hard time defending all three of these receivers during the season.
Scott Petrak: There are people in the league office who believe Deshaun Watson's suspension should be longer
Is a 6 game suspension for Deshaun Watson final? Scott Petrak says there are people in the league office who think it should be longer. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick
The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
Ellis Williams: Panthers' quarterback battle to take some time, probably the one to watch around the league
Ellis Williams, Carolina Panthers beat writer for The Charlotte Observer, joins Anthony Alford for some Sunday football talk on 92.3 The Fan. Williams goes over new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s transition to his new team.
Yardbarker
New York Jets Training Camp Day 4: News, updates, quotes, and more
The 2022 New York Jets completed their fourth day of training camp Saturday early in the afternoon. It was the first practice of the summer fans were in attendance for. The Jets are off today and back at it again tomorrow, which will be the first padded practice of camp.
Yardbarker
Early Takeaways from Jets Training Camp: Offense
The long wait for late July is finally over. After an eventful, celebrated offseason, returning players, new free agents, and draft picks all take the field to play football together for the first time. As a disclaimer, nothing from these first few days is a sure sign of things to come for the season… But here are some early takeaways for the offense from Jets training camp week one.
Yardbarker
Bucs C Ryan Jensen (knee) to miss 'months'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen will miss "months" with a knee injury he sustained in practice, coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday. Jensen was carted off the practice field with the knee injury at training camp on Thursday morning. "We don't know the severity of it per se, but I...
What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams
An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
What will NY Jets DL John Franklin-Myers’ EDGE/DT split be?
Trying to pinpoint how the New York Jets will use John Franklin-Myers. One of the primary reasons that Joe Douglas and the New York Jets re-signed John Franklin-Myers to a four-year, $55 million contract extension is his versatility. At 6-foot-4 and 289 pounds, Franklin-Myers lands in the “tweener” range, where he is just big enough to play defensive tackle and just small enough to play on the edge.
