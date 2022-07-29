Rising country artist and SC native Mason Horne talks about his new single

Kira Bemis Stokes, 38, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Columbia, SC, on July 3, 1984. Kira was a beautiful soul who was loved by all that knew her. She graduated from Chapin High School, where she excelled in track and field and cross country. She went on to graduate with Honors in Nursing at University of South Carolina. She loved her career as a nurse but left to selflessly raise and homeschool her three children. She taught herself to be a master crocheter and gifted many with her beautiful creations. The blankets and hats she made brought comfort to many family members and friends. She spent many hours in the garden and had a tremendous ability to fill an empty place with beautiful plants and flowers. Her love for the Lord radiated through her in all that she did. She was a wonderful friend who focused on graciously walking and talking with friends. Throughout her two-and-a-half-year battle with Melanoma, Kira fought with the strength of Christ and mirrored the image of His grace, while never complaining. All the while blessing her friends and family in every way possible. She was always focused on the next step towards recovery and she suffered well, as Christ did, looking to Him for courage, strength and peace.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO