Rising country artist and SC native Mason Horne talks about his new single

Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Dana Stone as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Guardians of the Night 5K draws record crowd
Most 5K’s, especially during a Columbia summer, start early in the morning to beat the heat, but one annual exception drew its biggest crowd yet on Saturday. More than 500 people gathered after sunset for the 11th Guardians of the Night K9 5K at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 team, and helps pay for the dogs' food, medical care, safety equipment, collars, leads and custom-fit ballistic vests. It also honors the memory of K9 Fargo, who was killed in the line of duty in 2011.
WYFF4.com
Shark Week blimp flies over South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — People stopped along the interstate in Simpsonville Friday morning to grab pictures and videos of the Shark Week blimp. The video above was taken in Simpsonville around 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Channel blimp made a stop in Anderson to refuel. Video below shows the blimp in...
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Violin Scam & We Aren’t Married
In the latest Matt & Ramona Off Air Podcast, Matt exposes a street violinist scam. There is a national scam going on involving people pretending to play the violin to get money from good samaritans. We discuss what is happening, and where, in the Charlotte area, the fake violin virtuosos have been spotted. Also; […]
coladaily.com
Camden finishes state runner-up at S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament
After a month of postseason play, Camden Post 17 was the lone remaining Midlands team in the South Carolina American Legion baseball tournament. Post 17 was among the three remaining teams in the state tournament as it reached Segra Park Thursday. It advanced with an 8-6 victory over Rock Hill Post 34.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Elks Lodge is Rockin’ The Lake this Weekend – You’re Invited
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Elks Lodge of Rock Hill is taking us back to the ’80’s with a concert series that is rockin the lake. The Elks Lodge is putting on a summer concert this Saturday, July 30th called Rockin’ the Lake featuring beach music and 80’s Bands such as Cassette Rewind with Greg Parrish.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
South Carolina Man 'Screamed For Joy' After Massive Lottery Win
A Lowcountry lotto player won big in the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football History
Taking a look at one of the best players in SC historyGetty Images. If you are a fan of football or even just a casual follower of the sport, odds are you have heard of Marcus Lattimore.
coladaily.com
Kira Bemis Stokes
Kira Bemis Stokes, 38, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Columbia, SC, on July 3, 1984. Kira was a beautiful soul who was loved by all that knew her. She graduated from Chapin High School, where she excelled in track and field and cross country. She went on to graduate with Honors in Nursing at University of South Carolina. She loved her career as a nurse but left to selflessly raise and homeschool her three children. She taught herself to be a master crocheter and gifted many with her beautiful creations. The blankets and hats she made brought comfort to many family members and friends. She spent many hours in the garden and had a tremendous ability to fill an empty place with beautiful plants and flowers. Her love for the Lord radiated through her in all that she did. She was a wonderful friend who focused on graciously walking and talking with friends. Throughout her two-and-a-half-year battle with Melanoma, Kira fought with the strength of Christ and mirrored the image of His grace, while never complaining. All the while blessing her friends and family in every way possible. She was always focused on the next step towards recovery and she suffered well, as Christ did, looking to Him for courage, strength and peace.
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
coladaily.com
Travis R. Harmon
Mr. Travis R. Harmon, 86, of Beaufort, formerly of Columbia, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The graveside service for Mr. Harmon will be held at 3 o'clock, Sunday, July 31st, at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia, from 1 until 2:30 o'clock.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
WMBF
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
