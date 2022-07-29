American Red Cross Helping Oak Fire Survivors

sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire Local Assistance Center Opens
MARIPOSA COUNTY — Starting tomorrow August 1st, at 9:00 am, the Mariposa County Local Assistance Center will open for those impacted by the Oak Fire. The Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be held on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Mariposa High School Gym (5074 Old Hwy N.) from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Oak Fire: Dozens of families return to see their homes destroyed
As the devastating Oak Fire continues to burn in Mariposa County, residents are bracing themselves to return home or what is left of it.
ArborWorks Pioneer Market Donate To Mariposa Safe Families
OAKHURST, CA. — ArborWorks Inc. is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with the Mariposa Pioneer Market to donate $20,000 worth of grocery gift cards to help support families hardest hit by the Oak Fire. A total of 200 gift cards valued at $100 each were delivered to the non-profit Mariposa Safe Families, the organization coordinating relief efforts in the county.
Civilians injured, evacuations in Fresno County fire
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Another wildland fire has broken out, this time in Fresno County. Cal Fire has dubbed this the Pebble Incident and it was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Ripple Lane and Pebble Lane in Squaw Valley. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is now ordering evacuations...
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
Devastating Losses On The Oak Fire
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has been burning in Mariposa County for a week. Fire officials are reporting that 106 residences have been destroyed. While many evacuations have been lifted and people are returning home, others have no home to return to. Even more are returning to their properties to find everything burned around their homes. A wasteland where they once had their own “slices of heaven” as one resident described it.
Thousands evacuated and dozens of structures destroyed in Oak Fire
Fire season continued on its destructive path this week when the Oak Fire tore through the outskirts of Mariposa, a Yosemite National Park gateway community, reducing houses to ash and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for the county, and as of Friday, more than 19,000 acres had burned. A Yosemite climber and a first responder were among those who lost their homes. Check out our updated coverage here.
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
Merced fire chief’s Oak Fire battle is where he grew up
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire chief from Merced is battling the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park in the same place he grew up. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker has roots in Mariposa as his late grandmother has a property that can oversee the entire mountainside. At the top of Allred Road is 1,100 […]
135 Homes, Other Structures Burned in Fire Near Yosemite
At least 135 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, officials said Thursday. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has charred nearly 30 square miles, or about 19,200 acres, of trees and brush, with 42% containment, Cal Fire said in an incident update.
Mariposa Sheriff Warns Of Devastation Caused By Oak Fire
Mariposa, CA — Leaders of the Oak Fire response are beginning to transition from the fire suppression efforts to clean-up. There has been minimal growth of the fire over recent days. Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese says the entire community needs to unite during the next phase. At a town...
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
Discovering they lost everything in Oak fire: ‘I cried behind a tree for 10 minutes’
MARIPOSA, Calif. — Maybe it was shock or maybe it was denial, but when Rodney McGuire learned his home of 22 years had been destroyed in the Oak fire, he held his composure and wondered what he would do next. Then without warning, he stepped behind a tree and burst into tears.
Transient Lights Shopping Cart on Fire
At about 11:57 pm Sunday night, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at El Pollo Loco, 2900 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a shopping cart and some other debris on fire in the roadway in front of the bus stop next to the business.
Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
Upcoming Sierra Nevada Alliance Events
Get the latest news from the Sierra Nevada Alliance!. We invite you to lend a hand and help the Alliance, Sierra Club Tahoe Area Group, and Sierra State Parks Foundation on Tuesday, August 2, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for a litter cleanup event at Washoe Meadows State Park in South Lake Tahoe.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
Grub Gulch woman beat the rap
The pioneer village of Grub Gulch. Judge Conley’s Madera County courtroom held a standing-room-only crowd on Nov. 18, 1914. The spectators, who lived in Grub Gulch, were furious at what cattleman John Shay was trying to do to his 78-year-old wife. It all started when Shay decided that his...
Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle Fire in Front Yard
At about 11:40 pm Saturday night, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire at a residence in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fully involved motorcycle in the front yard. Firefighters quickly put the fire out...
50th Annual Indian Fair Days & Pow Wow Coming Soon
NORTH FORK — The 50th Annual Indian Fair Days and Pow Wow will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 & 7, at the North Fork Recreation Center (see map below). Gates open at 10 a.m. and the grand entry is at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Pre-sale tickets...
