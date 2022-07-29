American Red Cross Helping Oak Fire Survivors

MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has been burning in Mariposa County for a week. Fire officials are reporting that 106 residences have been destroyed. While many evacuations have been lifted and people are returning home, others have no home to return to. Even more are returning to their properties to find everything burned around their homes. A wasteland where they once had their own “slices of heaven” as one resident described it.

