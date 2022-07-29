Seasonable weekend ahead, then the heat returns

www.wishtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Isolated severe storms are possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — More heat and humidity will arrive for the first week of August. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday morning, mainly in north central Indiana. Then another round of storms will be possible Monday afternoon into the evening, with the best chance in east central Indiana. Storms on...
cbs4indy.com
A few storms start the week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Rain on the way, heavy rainfall possible at times
INDIANAPOLIS – After a stormy weekend, where some areas of central Indiana picked up 1-3″, we will have a quiet Monday before more rain chances return. Over the weekend, some areas picked up over 2″ of rainfall. Some areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings as well. Large trees and flooding were reported in those areas as well. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornado touchdowns around central Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
Naptown Real Rollers host event to share Black skate culture and traditions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roller skaters from all over the country are headed to Indianapolis. The annual “Roll for Soul” event draws everyone from experienced skaters to newcomers lacing up for the first time. Lowell Harris is the president of the Naptown Real Rollers. Harris and a long-time...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis
When people think about the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego might come to mind. But what they might not realize is that Indianapolis, Indiana, also has some of the best Mexican food restaurants. You can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
Fox 59
How to use up all your summer tomatoes!
INDIANAPOLIS — Kylee Scales from Kylee’s Kitchen stopped by the studio to share several ways to use up an abundance of summer tomatoes!. To find more recipes visit kyleeskitchenblog.com.
WISH-TV
Rossi ends 49-race losing streak with win on IMS road course
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alexander Rossi snapped a 49-race losing streak that dated all the way back to the 2019 IndyCar season by winning at one of his favorite tracks. Rossi won Saturday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where his 2016 victory in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 jumpstarted his American motorsports career.
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennzoil 150 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
« Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Solid Recovery for Gibbs in Indy »
JamBase
Billy Strings Plays Solo Set In Indianapolis
Billy Strings played a solo bonus set last night at his show at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The guitarist stayed on stage during the evening’s set break and delivered an eight-song solo set. Following an enthusiastic “Highway Hypnosis” that ended the 10-song first...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
BevNET.com
Hard Truth Distilling Co. Announces Expansion Plans
NASHVILLE, Ind.— Hard Truth Distilling Co., Indiana’s largest destination craft distillery, announced a major expansion that will include several projects, beginning with the construction of its second rackhouse. Rackhouse No. 2 will be twice the size of Hard Truth’s current rackhouse, tripling storage capacity from 4,000 to 12,000...
indyschild.com
The Marion County Balloon Festival | Can’t Miss Hot Air Balloon Event
The Marion County Balloon Festival coming to the Marion County Fairgrounds on August 20th & 21st 2022. Get the whole family out for a great family fun time! See incredible Hot Air Balloons, check that bucket list, and get a ride on a tethered Hot Air Balloon!. When is the...
4 injured after overnight shooting in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were injured after a shooting for the second consecutive weekend in Broad Ripple. Police were called to the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers located four adults with injuries from gunshots and they were all transported to area hospitals in stable condition. […]
ISP investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the collector ramp of I-465 near East 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue in the southbound lane. No other details have been provided. This story […]
Fox 59
Car crashes into apartment building on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into an apartment building on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon. The department posted pictures of the incident on their Twitter account just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. “Wayne Township Fire Department, assisted by...
Comments / 0