Sun Prairie teens organize golf outing benefitting autism awareness

Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
Huntington’s Disease Society of America to host walk/run in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting the Team Hope Walk/Run in Madison this year. All proceeds from the walk/run will help support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of the people and families affected by Huntington’s disease.
St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Dennis Parish community reunited for the St. Dennis Festival, one of the largest area summer festivals. During the festival, over 700 community members gathered and took part in an outdoor mass, games and 5K fun...
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
Disability Pride Festival celebrates community
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A community of people with disabilities gathered Saturday at Warner Park for a full day of festivities. The Disability Pride Festival featured entertainers, exhibits and adaptive sports for people to enjoy. Board member Kate Moran said the event is a wonderful opportunity for the disability community...
Thousands gather for 2022 All-City Swim Championship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Youth swimmers in the Madison area are preparing for a big weekend and the Ridgewood Pool is hosting the 60th All-City Championship swim meet that started Thursday. The three-day-long event is one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country, competition officials said. Over...
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Area artists share work during Garver Feed Mill art fair
Watertown’s first pride event remains mostly peaceful
Urban Triage helps connect community to Black businesses
Atwood businesses look ahead during 2022 AtwoodFest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 AtwoodFest on Atwood Avenue celebrated 40 years of music festivals, and as the area enjoyed the event’s history, businesses looked ahead to the corridor’s future. “I think the neighborhood really came together for us,” said Monty’s Blue Plate Diner general manager Eric...
Lodi equestrian headed to Mongolia to compete in Mongol Derby
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A horseback rider from Lodi is traveling across the world Sunday to partake in the 2021 Mongol Derby, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19. Out of around 700 applicants, Chloe Dvorak was one of three Americans chosen to compete in the 1,000 km adventure race across the Mongolian Steppe. According to Mongol Derby, athletes ride 75-100 miles daily for ten days, changing horses every 20-25 miles, and relying only on a GPS for directions.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz holds annual garage sale fundraiser
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of bikes and bike accessories were sold at discounted prices Saturday at East Towne Mall. Free Bikes 4 Kidz held their first annual garage sale fundraiser. From 10 a.m. to noon, community members shopped a wide array of items, including bike racks, pet trailers, mirrors...
Sugar River Gardeners Club announce winner of annual Civic Beautification Award
The Sugar River Garden Club, a Verona garden club, is pleased to announce the winner of their 2022 Civic Beautification Award. This year’s winner is Linda Straughn who owns the home at 409 Lucille St. Linda, who describes herself as a plant collector, has lived at the residence for about six years and started gardening when her husband urged her to develop a hobby.
Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat
Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
Watertown Pride event sparks controversy after learning about drag performance
A Pride event in Watertown has sparked controversy after locals learned there would be a drag show performance.
Aquatic Center, Natatorium pools open to general public for swimming
With record-setting temperatures this summer, Verona area residents may be seeking a place to cool down. Besides for Fireman's Park Beach and the splash pad, there are several indoor pool options for people of all ages to take advantage of. You do not have to be a student nor the...
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
Farmers market peas linked to half dozen cases of salmonella in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Six people have fallen ill after consuming shelled peas from Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS said the ongoing investigation has uncovered six salmonella cases linked to shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market in Ripon, Wis. The loose peas have been sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands, as well as farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac. The peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company’s farm stand in Neenah.
