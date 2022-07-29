Prince Philip’s will to remain private for at least 90 years, judges rule: 'Circumstances are exceptional'

Watch: Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99. Prince Philip's will is not going to be made public for quite some time. After his passing in April, it was ruled by the U.K.'s High Court that the contents of Prince Philip's are to remain private for at least 90 years. Following this decision, The Guardian legally challenged the fact that members of the media were not present at a July 2021 hearing during which the ruling was passed down, per BBC News. Although the outlet argued that there was a "lack of external scrutiny," judges have now rejected The Guardian's claim.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO