Prince Philip’s will to remain private for at least 90 years, judges rule: 'Circumstances are exceptional'

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed
Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty returns to Windsor while Kate and William stun with rare public display
PRINCE William and Kate look more loved up than ever as they were snapped sharing a sweet embrace after a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on a very rare display of public affection as they celebrated Prince William's win at the charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
Revealed: The Raunchy Queen Whose Secret Trysts With Two SERVANTS Threatened To Bring Down The Monarchy
She was the Queen who was not amused — a stern, fearsome figure who expanded the British empire to control a quarter of the globe, and who remained in mourning for late husband Albert for more than half her life.But away from the public eye Victoria was also a woman with a healthy love of physical contact — and whose close “friendships” with two of her servants threatened to become full-blown scandals, as the hit new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession" reveals.In the latest chapter of the chart-topping anthology series, "Affairs Below Stairs," the real woman behind...
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Duchess of Cornwall beams in new official portrait at her Wiltshire home released by Clarence House to mark her 75th birthday
The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday with official new photographs showing Camilla looking relaxed and radiant in her Wiltshire country home. Clarence House released the beaming pictures of the Duchess at Ray Mill House on her milestone birthday, taken by photographer Chris Jackson. She is pictured...
Earl Spencer addresses ‘the agonising lies’ used by the BBC to procure Diana's 1995 interview
Last week, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the former nanny to Princes William and Harry, received ‘substantial damages’ from the BBC over the ‘false and malicious allegations’ linked to the 1995 BBC Panorama interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Legge-Bourke's solicitor, Louise Prince, claimed that rumours of an alleged affair between Legge-Bourke with Prince Charles likely ‘arose as a result and in the context of Panorama’s efforts to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.’ Following the outcome of the investigation, Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, has penned a 993-word essay detailing the ‘deceitful methods’ used by the BBC to secure Martin Bashir’s interview with his sister.
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
A Tourist Touches Queen Elizabeth’s Guard’s Horse And Is Scolded Loudly
During a recent trip to London, a woman got yelled at for touching one of Queen Elizabeth II’s guard’s horses. Her stepson captured the altercation in a now-deleted TikTok video. The woman was seen touching the reins of the horse to get a photo when the guard started yelling at her.
Royal News Roundup: Prince George’s Birthday Portrait, Princess Diana’s Resurfaced Photos & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of July 28, 2022. The stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which has been worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton, is now on display at a new Buckingham Palace exhibit. Queen Elizabeth’s relative, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten,...
Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
Prince Charles drives himself to event in vintage car powered by wine and cheese
Now that’s how you make a grand entrance. Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles made a spectacular entrance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday when he drove his Aston Martin into the arena for the opening ceremony The vintage sports car is powered by bioethanol which is derived from wine and cheese by-products. The royal heir bought the car in 1970 and later modified it to run on biofuels, using ethanol from cheese-making whey and wine unfit for human consumption. A longtime proponent of the environment, Charles warned in a 1970 speech, “We are faced at this moment with the horrific effects of...
'Saddened' Prince William pays tribute to animal ranger shot and killed in South Africa as he calls for his killers to 'swiftly be brought to justice'
The Duke of Cambridge has shared a heartfelt tribute to a wildlife ranger who was reportedly shot dead outside his home in South Africa on Tuesday. Anton Mzimba was the one of the head rangers at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in South Africa's Mpumalanga province and a technical advisor for the Global Conservation Corps.
Prince Harry's legal fight with the Home Office over police protection decision 'has cost the taxpayer more than £100,000'
Prince Harry's legal battle with the Home Office over police protection for the Sussexes has cost the taxpayer £100,000 so far, it was claimed today. The Duke of Sussex, 37, has been taking legal action against the department after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US.
The Queen enjoys cooler climes at Balmoral: Her Majesty lands in Aberdeen for stay at her official Scottish residence... after continuing her royal duties during 40.3C heatwave at Windsor
The Queen has landed in Aberdeen ahead of a stay at her official Scottish residence of Balmoral - after continuing her royal duties during the 40.3C heatwave. The long-reigning monarch, 96, is travelling to her estate in Aberdeenshire as part of her usual summer stay. She was pictured wearing a...
Meghan Markle Allegedly Controls Prince Harry Who Becomes 'Mouthpiece and Puppet' For Her Political Ambitions
Meghan Markle has been accused of manipulating and controlling Prince Harry throughout the past couple of years. And now, a new story about the couple emerged after the Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on the political climate in the United States.
Why Prince Philip's Will Is Going to Stay Private
Watch: Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99. Prince Philip's will is not going to be made public for quite some time. After his passing in April, it was ruled by the U.K.'s High Court that the contents of Prince Philip's are to remain private for at least 90 years. Following this decision, The Guardian legally challenged the fact that members of the media were not present at a July 2021 hearing during which the ruling was passed down, per BBC News. Although the outlet argued that there was a "lack of external scrutiny," judges have now rejected The Guardian's claim.
UK Court Rejects Newspaper Appeal Over Prince Philip Will Hearing
LONDON (Reuters) - The Court of Appeal in London on Friday dismissed a challenge by a newspaper which argued it was wrong to hold in secret a hearing which decided that the will of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's late husband, should be kept private. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died...
Archie Battersbee: court refuses to further postpone end of life support
The court of appeal has refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from 12-year-old Archie Battersbee beyond 12pm on Tuesday. Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London, had been intending to end treatment for Archie, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury three months ago, at 2pm on Monday, following previous judgments by the high court and court of appeal.
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe calls Queen Elizabeth II a ‘colonizing’ leader during swearing-in ceremony
An indigenous Australian senator was heard on video calling Queen Elizabeth II a colonizer during her swearing-in ceremony on Monday. The remark from Lidia Thorpe of the Australian Greens party drew jeers and groans from her colleagues inside Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra. "I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly...
Prince Charles slammed over £1million charity donation from Osama bin Laden’s family
PRINCE Charles has been slammed over a £1million charity donation from Osama bin Laden’s family. His charity is likely to dodge a probe by watchdogs but the gift has seen his judgment questioned. The cash, from brothers of the terrorist mastermind behind 9/11, went to the Prince of...
