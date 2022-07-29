ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando construction worker seriously injured after falling 15 feet

By Deanna Williamson
WESH
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4

SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Accident
fox13news.com

Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Fire Rescue has severe issues!!

The Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters have “Mandatory Overtime” 48-hour shifts. What science can tell us is that sleep is important — very important. Your body operates on circadian rhythms, which is a 24-hour cycle of physiological processes. Going without sleep for too long and interrupting that...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy