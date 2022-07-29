Orlando construction worker seriously injured after falling 15 feet

www.wesh.com
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pickup truck with pool chemicals catches fire in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pickup truck containing pool chemicals caught fire in Orlando on Saturday. Orlando Fire Department said the fire happened on Luge Lane near Millenia Boulevard. Crews responded to the fire around 2 p.m. One patient was transported to Orlando Medical Center for observation. Channel 9 will...
Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake and Seminole counties responded to a fire at a home in Montverde overnight. Lake County and Clermont firefighters were called around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a home with people still inside. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
VIDEO: Man hospitalized after fiery crash near Winter Haven
A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing his car into a utility pole near Winter Haven, according to Polk County deputies.
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A man was found dead Sunday in an Orange County parking lot. According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Wingly Saintvil was found in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard around 1 p.m. Officials say he was in a...
'Very unsettling': Orlando residents react to downtown shooting injuring 7 people
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are looking for the person who shot into a crowd in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning. Seven people were hurt but are expected to recover. It happened in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say...
Lakeland man dies after being struck by a car that was hit by a teen driver
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man was killed after being struck by a car that had just been hit by a 16-year-old driver on Friday. According to a release from the Lakeland Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Police said […]
Officials respond to Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to the scene of a Lake County crash. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near mile marker 282 on Florida Turnpike South. No details about injuries have been provided at this time.
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
FHP: Person dead after being struck twice by vehicle in Osceola County
Osceola County, Fla. - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County on Saturday morning, and then struck a second time by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the incident report, the person was standing in the middle of the on-ramp from Marigold...
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
Person standing in Poinciana on-ramp dead after multiple vehicle strikes, troopers say
POINCIANA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for tips in a fatal crash investigation that began early Saturday after a person standing in an Osceola County on-ramp was struck by at least two vehicles, the second of which drove away. The initial crash happened at 5:41 a.m....
Home destroyed by fire in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in New Smyrna Beach are looking into what caused a home to catch fire Thursday. Smoke and flames were seen pouring out of a home around 8 p.m. on Starfish Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Crews and were able...
Florida Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Poinciana early Saturday morning
FHP is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by at least 2 vehicles on the northbound on-ramp of Poinciana Parkway, the second vehicle failed to stop after hitting the person. According to FHP, a person was standing on the entrance ramp of Poinciana Parkway at Marigold Avenue at 5:41...
Polk County Fire Rescue has severe issues!!
The Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters have “Mandatory Overtime” 48-hour shifts. What science can tell us is that sleep is important — very important. Your body operates on circadian rhythms, which is a 24-hour cycle of physiological processes. Going without sleep for too long and interrupting that...
Dade City Man Killed Attempting To Attach Tow Chain To Two Pickup Trucks
DADE CITY, Fla. – A 74-year-old Dade City man was killed attempting to hook a tow chain to a pickup truck on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was stopped directly in front of another pickup truck in the driveway of
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando
Seven people were shot in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning after a fight broke out, police said.
Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.
