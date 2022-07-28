Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Investors of Investigation

www.benzinga.com
etfdailynews.com
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Waste Management, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - WM
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) redeemable senior notes (the "Notes") between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including the following senior redeemable notes issued by WM in May 2019: (i) 2.95% Senior Notes due 2024; (ii) 3.20% Senior Notes due 2026; (iii) 3.45% Senior Notes due 2029; and (iv) 4.00% Senior Notes due 2039, of the important August 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference
MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point. Fireside chat...
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Stock Up 8.78% Since IPO
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in April 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock increased 8.78% from its opening price of $4.1 to its closing price of $4.46.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
This Communication Services Stock Jumped 149%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday
Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB). Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. BCAC gained 127.3% to settle at $22.71. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD surged 122.4% to settle at $400.25 on continued...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022
Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
PepsiCo Invests In Fitness Energy Drink Maker Celsius
Celsius Holdings Inc CELH has signed a distribution agreement with PepsiCo Inc PEP. In addition, PEP will make a net cash investment of $550 million to Celsius in exchange for convertible preferred stock. As part of the investment, which equates to an estimated 8.5% ownership in Celsius, PEP will nominate...
3 Top Innovative Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022
By leaning into sustainability, these three companies are laying the groundwork for a bright future.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
EVO Payments EVOP stock rose 23.2% to $33.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, EVO Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million, which is 4412.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Is W3BCLOUD A Pick And Shovel Play For The Web3 Sector? What Investors Should Know
A leading Web3 company is going public via SPAC merger. Here are the details on the merger between W3BCLOUD and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I. The SPAC Deal: Social Leverage Corp I SLAC announced it is acquiring W3BCLOUD, a leading storage and infrastructure provider for the Web3 sector. The merger values W3BCLOUD at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.
Peering Into BlackRock's Recent Short Interest
BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) short percent of float has fallen 11.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why This General Electric Analyst Still Cut His Price Target Following Big Earnings Beat
General Electric Company GE shares are up sharply in the past week after the company reported much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. However, despite a bullish outlook for the stock, one Wall Street analyst cut his price target and free cash flow forecast for GE on Monday. The Analyst: Bank of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Stanley Black & Decker, Southwest Airlines, Harley-Davidson and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit shares rose 3.9% in premarket trading after it agreed to be acquired by JetBlue (JBLU) for $33.50 per share in cash. That follows yesterday's rejection by shareholders of Spirit's previous deal to merge with Frontier Airlines parent Frontier Group (ULCC). Frontier shares added 1.2% while JetBlue stock was little changed.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock increased by 32.6% to $7.77 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 67.6 million, which is 585.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
pulse2.com
PepsiCo (PEP) Investing $550 Million Into Celsius (CELH) As Part Of Strategic Deal
PepsiCo (PEP) and Celsius Holdings (CELH) announced a long-term strategic distribution arrangement. These are the details. PepsiCo (PEP) and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), the maker of a leading global fitness energy drink called CELSIUS announced a definitive agreement forging a long-term strategic distribution arrangement. This distribution agreement initially transitions Celsius’ current U.S. distribution to PepsiCo’s best-in-class capabilities. As part of the deal, PepsiCo will also make an investment in Celsius in support of its growth agenda and will nominate a director to serve on Celsius’ Board of Directors.
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
tipranks.com
Newly-Listed Braze Could Be a Treat for Long-Term Investors
Within months of listing, customer engagement platform Braze has made it into the good books of TipRanks’ analysts. The company has the potential to become a hot pick for investors with a long-term vision. New York-based Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) enhances the communication experience between brands and consumers via...
