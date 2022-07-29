Shakira Could Face 8 Years in Prison in a Spanish Tax-Fraud Case

www.popsugar.com
Shakira’s mother just broke her silence about singer’s sudden split with Gerard Pique
While Shakira and Gerard Piqué had their reasons for splitting, one person really, really wants them back together. That would be Shakira’s mom. “It’s logical,” Nidia Ripoll Torrado told Hola! sister publication Europa Press of the celebrity couple one day reconciling. “If that’s what they want, what makes them happy.”
Shakira Prosecutors Call for 8-Year Prison Sentence Over Alleged Tax Fraud in Spain
Click here to read the full article. Spanish prosecutors want Shakira behind bars. On Friday, the prosecutors in her ongoing criminal tax fraud case told the court that the Colombian superstar should face an eight-year and two-month sentence if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Along with the lengthy prison stay, prosecutors also urged for a heft 20 million euro fine. Shakira is being charged with failing to pay the government $14.5 million euros in taxes between the years 2012 and 2014. After being offered a plea deal earlier this year, Shakira instead opted to move forward with a trial. A date...
Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial
Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave...
Prosecutors Seeking 8 Years of Jail Time in Case Against Shakira
While Shakira’s hips don’t lie, Spanish prosecutors are alleging that her finances might. The Colombian singer is currently being charged with tax fraud by the Spanish government. Prosecutors allege that Shakira failed to pay about $15 million dollars in taxes between 2012 and 2014. During that time window, Shakira is believed to have lived in Barcelona with her family. The prosecutorial team will also be seeking a fine of around $24 million dollars in response to the alleged fraud.
Shakira Going to Trial in Spanish Tax Evasion Case
Despite receiving a plea deal offer to settle allegations of tax evasion, Colombian superstar Shakira has told a Spanish investigating judge that she wants to go to trial, affirming her innocence in the face of a tax evasion inquiry that has clouded the performer for over four years. The singer,...
Shakira set to fight £12m tax fraud case as she is ‘confident’ of innocence
Shakira is set to fight accusations from Spanish prosecutors she committed tax fraud as she is confident in her innocence. The ‘Hips Don’t Line’ singer, 45, is accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury out of a fortune over a three-year period from 2012 to 2014 and faces up to eight years’ jail if convicted.
The Sinaloa Cartel Is Now Selling Tesla and Prada Branded Cocaine
MEXICO CITY — The Sinaloa Cartel is rebranding their blow with a bit of inspiration from business magnate Elon Musk and legendary fashion designer Mario Prada. Mexico City authorities busted narcos moving 1.6 tons of cocaine through the capital earlier this week, with much of the drug's packaging stamped with the logos of Tesla and Prada.
Shakira Facing 8 Years in Jail for $15 Million Tax Evasion Case After Rejecting Plea Deal
Having her day in court. Shakira is facing eight years and two months in prison should she be convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax evasion. In 2018, prosecutors in Spain accused the pop singer, 45 — whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll — of defrauding the government of 14.5 million euros […]
Diego Luna Left Hollywood to Raise His Kids in His Home Country of Mexico
Diego Luna, best known for his roles in "Narcos: Mexico" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," may have made a big name for himself in Hollywood, but he still considers Mexico home. Born and raised there, Luna married Camila Sodi in Mexico City in 2008 before they moved to the United States. They share two children together, Fiona and Jerónimo Luna, but divorced in 2013. After the split, Luna decided to relocate back to Mexico and raise his kids there so he could focus on his activism and help solve the issues facing his home country.
