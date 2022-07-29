Shakira Could Face 8 Years in Prison in a Spanish Tax-Fraud Case

Diego Luna, best known for his roles in "Narcos: Mexico" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," may have made a big name for himself in Hollywood, but he still considers Mexico home. Born and raised there, Luna married Camila Sodi in Mexico City in 2008 before they moved to the United States. They share two children together, Fiona and Jerónimo Luna, but divorced in 2013. After the split, Luna decided to relocate back to Mexico and raise his kids there so he could focus on his activism and help solve the issues facing his home country.

