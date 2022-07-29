Ski Cooper’s early bird pass discount to end on Sunday, July 31

In his book “No Man is an Island,” Thomas Merton wrote, “If instead of trusting in God I trust only in my own intelligence, my own strength, and my own prudence, the means that God has given me to find my way to him all will fail me, nothing created is of any ultimate use without hope. To place your trust in visible things is to live in despair. And yet if I hope and God I must also make confident use of the natural aids which with grace enable me to come to him if he is good and if my intelligence is his gift then I must show my trust in his goodness by making use of my intelligence… Some who think they trust in God actually sin against hope because they do not use the will and the judgment, he has given them.”

