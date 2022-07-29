Ski Cooper’s early bird pass discount to end on Sunday, July 31

www.summitdaily.com
Popular Grand County trail receives restoration improvements
GRAND COUNTY — July 16 and 17 were bluebird days in Grand County, calling hikers to enjoy the sunshine. Many headed out to Jim Creek Trail, a popular route near Winter Park Resort. Another group was on Jim Creek that weekend, but they were doing more than enjoying the trail. Members of Grand County’s Headwaters Trails Alliance and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado wielded spades and pickaxes to restore the trail’s surface, ensuring it remains a safe, pleasant excursion for hikers.
Some Eagle County developers hit by rising rates, inflation
Inflation has made filling a gas tank or shopping cart more expensive. It’s also impacting portions of the valley’s construction and development businesses. At Vail-based Triumph Development, Chief Operating Officer Michael O’Connor said one of that company’s projects, a housing development in Estes Park, has been hit hard.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Breckenridge trash disposal plan is not the right call
Anyone evaluate the cost incurred for trash pickup and disposal? Is it the landfill or the gas guzzling truck that stops and starts at each house or establishment and the labor to execute this task? If the later, then there is little savings in green or our royal greenback. Who...
arkvalleyvoice.com
PO’d: Buena Vista residents fly signs, tire of expensive, delayed service at Post Office
The folks standing on the corners of Brookdale and Highway 24 on Friday were clear about their beefs: A post office box in Buena Vista costs $166 a year – or more – after rates nearly doubled this year, and residents don’t have the option of residential delivery.
Summit Daily News
Rangers crack down on dispersed camping at unofficial sites in Summit County due to crowding, environmental damage
The Dillon Ranger District will be closing unofficial dispersed camping sites in popular areas of Summit County and placing signage at official dispersed camping sites to help visitors better understand where they are allowed to camp. Parking your car or trailer to camp at sites that are not marked with...
Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned
A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge local joins the ranks of National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30
Leah Canfield, a Breckenridge local and the associate broker at Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, has recently been named among the National Association of Realtors’ 30 Under 30 list. She also earned the International Society of Excellence Status for her real estate performance. The 30 Under 30 is a collection...
Summit Daily News
Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser
The Summit High School boys and girls soccer team will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 6. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the teams will host a community car wash where patrons can drive their car to Summit High School in order to receive a clean car. All funds raised by the fundraising event will go to help both the Summit boys and girls soccer programs.
Summit Daily News
Frisco pursues 5 affordable housing projects to help meet goal of obtaining 306 workforce units by 2027
Frisco hopes to grow its number of workforce housing units to at least 306 by 2027. Getting to that number by deadline will involve several methods from buy-downs to state and county partnerships. The town has five local projects working their way through the town’s approval process, with one being...
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Daily Record
USPS mail has gotten so bad in this small Colorado town that residents are protesting in the streets
Goat cheese rotting in a backroom. Delayed heart medications. Christmas cards delivered in summer. The postal service called for in the U.S. Constitution isn’t what it used to be. Those squat blue mailboxes on streets around the country increasingly go missing, as email usage expands, down from 360,000 boxes...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne looks to make wage increases for government employees as hiring becomes more competitive
As towns across Summit County look to beef up compensation and benefits in order to retain employees, the town of Silverthorne is continuing efforts to keep valuable employees as well as bringing on new ones. Town Manager Ryan Hyland said that the town completed a market study in order to...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge leaders discuss ways to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles
Town leaders in Breckenridge have been looking for ways to get rid of the public using plastic water bottles, but before that can happen, council members have to discuss potential alternatives. On Tuesday, July 26, the council heard a presentation from Boomerang Water, a company that bottles and distributes aluminum water bottles that can be returned and reused.
Summit Daily News
Keystone hemorrhagic stroke survivor celebrates five-year anniversary
Marti Koehn hates to drive. In her mind, it’s a waste of time. She said there are about one million other things she could be doing instead of sitting behind the wheel of a car. So for 32 years of marriage, Larry drove them everywhere. This week, on their...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Biff America: Smile and say ‘cheese’
“You will be unfit to drive. We can’t discharge you until someone is here to pick you up. Have you arranged for a ride home?”. “Yes,” I answered. “My wife is running errands now, but she’ll return when I’m done. I’ll text her now. What time should she get here?”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Valley View Youth Recovery Center closing once final client leaves, official confirms
A Glenwood Springs addiction and mental health treatment center for teens is closing its doors after its final client leaves, an official confirmed Wednesday. For the past 36 years, the Youth Recovery Center at Valley View Hospital has taken in teens suffering addiction and mental health issues from across the state. Clients are housed as they undergo comprehensive, therapeutic and medical care.
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: Hope is a verb
In his book “No Man is an Island,” Thomas Merton wrote, “If instead of trusting in God I trust only in my own intelligence, my own strength, and my own prudence, the means that God has given me to find my way to him all will fail me, nothing created is of any ultimate use without hope. To place your trust in visible things is to live in despair. And yet if I hope and God I must also make confident use of the natural aids which with grace enable me to come to him if he is good and if my intelligence is his gift then I must show my trust in his goodness by making use of my intelligence… Some who think they trust in God actually sin against hope because they do not use the will and the judgment, he has given them.”
