Leadville, CO

Ski Cooper’s early bird pass discount to end on Sunday, July 31

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago
www.summitdaily.com

Summit Daily News

Popular Grand County trail receives restoration improvements

GRAND COUNTY — July 16 and 17 were bluebird days in Grand County, calling hikers to enjoy the sunshine. Many headed out to Jim Creek Trail, a popular route near Winter Park Resort. Another group was on Jim Creek that weekend, but they were doing more than enjoying the trail. Members of Grand County’s Headwaters Trails Alliance and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado wielded spades and pickaxes to restore the trail’s surface, ensuring it remains a safe, pleasant excursion for hikers.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Leadville, CO
Lifestyle
City
Leadville, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Vail Daily

Some Eagle County developers hit by rising rates, inflation

Inflation has made filling a gas tank or shopping cart more expensive. It’s also impacting portions of the valley’s construction and development businesses. At Vail-based Triumph Development, Chief Operating Officer Michael O’Connor said one of that company’s projects, a housing development in Estes Park, has been hit hard.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Investors in Vail’s Solaris project want funds returned

A lawsuit seeking the return of investors’ $82.5 million in contributions to the Solaris project is facing an Aug. 3 milestone. The suit filed by a number of Chinese nationals was first filed in 2019 in Federal court against Solaris, developer Peter Knobel and an entity called the Colorado Regional Center.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit soccer programs hosting car wash fundraiser

The Summit High School boys and girls soccer team will be hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 6. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the teams will host a community car wash where patrons can drive their car to Summit High School in order to receive a clean car. All funds raised by the fundraising event will go to help both the Summit boys and girls soccer programs.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge leaders discuss ways to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles

Town leaders in Breckenridge have been looking for ways to get rid of the public using plastic water bottles, but before that can happen, council members have to discuss potential alternatives. On Tuesday, July 26, the council heard a presentation from Boomerang Water, a company that bottles and distributes aluminum water bottles that can be returned and reused.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Biff America: Smile and say ‘cheese’

“You will be unfit to drive. We can’t discharge you until someone is here to pick you up. Have you arranged for a ride home?”. “Yes,” I answered. “My wife is running errands now, but she’ll return when I’m done. I’ll text her now. What time should she get here?”
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Valley View Youth Recovery Center closing once final client leaves, official confirms

A Glenwood Springs addiction and mental health treatment center for teens is closing its doors after its final client leaves, an official confirmed Wednesday. For the past 36 years, the Youth Recovery Center at Valley View Hospital has taken in teens suffering addiction and mental health issues from across the state. Clients are housed as they undergo comprehensive, therapeutic and medical care.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: Hope is a verb

In his book “No Man is an Island,” Thomas Merton wrote, “If instead of trusting in God I trust only in my own intelligence, my own strength, and my own prudence, the means that God has given me to find my way to him all will fail me, nothing created is of any ultimate use without hope. To place your trust in visible things is to live in despair. And yet if I hope and God I must also make confident use of the natural aids which with grace enable me to come to him if he is good and if my intelligence is his gift then I must show my trust in his goodness by making use of my intelligence… Some who think they trust in God actually sin against hope because they do not use the will and the judgment, he has given them.”
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

