Los Angeles County, CA

Thief reportedly snatches 26-inch gold chain from mall kiosk

By Rylee Holwager
signalscv.com
 2 days ago
signalscv.com

foxla.com

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding

LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office

A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting, police said. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gold
Public Safety
kvta.com

The Need For Speed Meets Weed In Simi Valley

Simi Valley police say a stolen vehicle investigation uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. They say that investigators from VENCATT, the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at "Exotic Motorsports Collision Center" at 4610 East Los Angeles Avenue when they smelled something funny. It was...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
onscene.tv

Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia

07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

3rd arrest made in February killing in Long Beach: Police

A third person has been arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of Nashon Wall. Wall, 31, was shot by a group of men on Feb. 2, police said, and 20-year-old Saeed Wheeler of Anaheim and 19-year-old Jalen Jackson of Long Beach have already been taken into custody. On Friday, 19-year-old Jahi Jackson of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage

A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead in DUI crash in Hollywood: LAPD

A crash that killed a passenger near Hollywood Forever Cemetery Saturday morning was at least partially caused by a driver’s use of drugs or alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The two-car collision at 6078 W. Santa Monica Blvd. occurred just before 2 a.m. when a car attempted to turn left onto Santa […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

