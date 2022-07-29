Thief reportedly snatches 26-inch gold chain from mall kiosk

signalscv.com
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
Police help reunite teen found alone at Shakey’s Pizza in Riverside with family
The Riverside Police Department announced the safe return an unaccompanied teenager to his family. The reunion was announced shortly after 8 p.m. “As of a few minutes ago, our new friend JC is being reunited with his family who lives nearby. Looks like JC snuck out for an adventure while dad was napping,” police said […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
smobserved.com
Stabbing Death at Main Santa Monica Public Library After Altercation Between Two Homeless Men
7/31: Santa Monica Police announced today that they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a homeless man at the Santa Monica Public Library. The Library has become a homeless shelter during the day, as it is full of homeless people and few others. Residents have complained that...
foxla.com
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
nypressnews.com
LAPD shuts down Sixth Street Bridge again to limit disruptive activities, blocked traffic
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Sixth Street Bridge was briefly shut down again on Sunday as city officials continue to struggle with dangerous and disruptive behavior on the new span. Since the $588 million bridge opened weeks ago, it has been plagued by activity such as street racing, people...
theeastsiderla.com
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting, police said. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
VIDEO: California home invasion suspect flees in stolen Amazon van
Two home invasion robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside ended in a freeway chase, police say.
Deputies searching for suspects in deadly 2004 South L.A. shooting
Authorities are searching for four men involved in a deadly South Angeles shooting in 2004. During a press conference on Friday, deputies revealed composite drawings of the four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.
kvta.com
The Need For Speed Meets Weed In Simi Valley
Simi Valley police say a stolen vehicle investigation uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. They say that investigators from VENCATT, the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at "Exotic Motorsports Collision Center" at 4610 East Los Angeles Avenue when they smelled something funny. It was...
onscene.tv
Armed & Dangerous Arsonist Starts Brush Fire | Hesperia
07.29.2022 | 5:30 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were faced with difficult access as an armed and dangerous arson suspect started a brush fire near Hesperia. Firefighters were unable to access due to the dangerous situation, and unconfirmed reports stated the suspect was even firing a weapon. Multiple structures...
3rd arrest made in February killing in Long Beach: Police
A third person has been arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of Nashon Wall. Wall, 31, was shot by a group of men on Feb. 2, police said, and 20-year-old Saeed Wheeler of Anaheim and 19-year-old Jalen Jackson of Long Beach have already been taken into custody. On Friday, 19-year-old Jahi Jackson of […]
foxla.com
Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage
A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
