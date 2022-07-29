Pflugerville man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter during mental episode

cbsaustin.com
Related
CBS Austin
APD identifies man killed in Southeast Austin shooting on Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified the person who was killed in a shooting that also injured a second person in Southeast Austin this week. The fatal shooting happened around 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Road in Southeast Austin. Responding...
CBS Austin
Comal County Sheriff's Office: Body found believed to be missing Spring Branch woman
The body of a woman found on Mitchell Drive is believed to be that of missing woman Shana DiMambro, 45, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday July 29, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Comal County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch for a body that was found to be deceased.
CBS Austin
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Round Rock
One person is dead after an auto vs. pedestrian collision in Round Rock. The Round Rock Police Department said the wreck involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a juvenile male, was struck and killed. The people in the vehicles sustained minor injuries. One of the vehicles involved had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
One person taken to the hospital with burns after house fire in Webberville
WEBBERVILLE, Texas — A person was rushed to the hospital after a house in southeast Travis County caught on fire early Friday morning. Travis County ESD 12 firefighters responded at 5:24 a.m. to the house at 20326 FM 969 in Webberville. When crews arrived, they found the house fully...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Downtown Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin Fire crews responded around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of W 5th Street and Lavaca Street. The victim was transported to Dell...
CBS Austin
Travis County officials responded to a 2-story structure fire in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Travis County ESD #12 responded to a two-story structure fire in Manor, this evening. ESD #12 says the fire well involved a 2-story structure, with about 2 acres of brush and grass involved. The fire occurred at 7622 block of Nez Perce Trace. Austin Travis County...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD parents grateful for back-to-school backpack events, support
AUSTIN, Texas — It's back to school time and on Friday volunteers from the City of Austin gathered local children to get them excited about the new school year. These events have always been always popular, but for many local families, they're also necessary. A free backpack is more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Austin fire crews battling Blue Bluff fire in east Travis County, 95% contained
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. The Blue Bluff fire in East Austin has now burned 29 acres and it is 95 percent contained. Crews remained working on hot spots on the perimeter until after midnight and returned Saturday morning so that the dozers could complete the building and improve the containment line.
CBS Austin
Alex Jones Trial day 4 : Plaintiffs focus on journalistic ethics
AUSTIN, Texas — Day four of Alex Jones’ defamation trial resumed with Infowars host Owen Shroyer returning to the stand. He testified he didn’t intend for their Sandy Hook coverage to be defamatory. Attorneys for the plaintiffs focused on the journalistic integrity of Infowars as they covered...
CBS Austin
Special Guest Co-Host Ms. Mack on Her Accidental Start in Music and Current Summer Plans
The soundtrack to our summer has definitely included funk-filled tunes from Ms. Mack and The Daddies. So we're especially excited to welcome Ms. Mack herself, Tamara Mack, as our special guest co-host this morning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Fozzy Whittaker, Bijan Robinson set to host youth football camp
Former Texas running back Fozzy Whittaker ('08-'11) is teaming up with current Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson for his 8th annual youth football camp. The camp is presented by the Bamfam Foundation and is completely free to the public. It's designed for kids grades 5-12 and will take place July 31st at Del Valle High School from 12-3pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
An Education on Investing in Your Future with Replace Your University
Some would say the time we are living in now is uncertain, but our next guest, believes that doesn't mean you can't create a life that you have always dreamed of. Today, Michael Lush, founder of Replace Your University, shares advice on how people can invest in their own future.
CBS Austin
City of Hutto moves to Stage 3 water conservation restrictions
The City of Hutto has now moved to Stage 3 water restrictions after moving to Stage 2 restrictions just two weeks ago. This applies to all types of City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional. The Stage 3 water restrictions go into effect immediately, according to the City of Hutto.
Comments / 0