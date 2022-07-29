Magic Eraser's newest trick has spread from the Pixel 6a to the rest of the Pixel 6 series

www.androidpolice.com
See exactly what Samsung’s next foldables look like in leaked marketing renders
We’re still over a week away from the official launch of Samsung’s latest foldables — the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 — so naturally it’s time for the devices’ designs to leak in full online. Leaker Evan Blass has published a bevy...
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
How to mute Discord users: Moderate your social experiences like a pro gamer
We all have to deal with people online and offline every day, but sometimes we need a break from specific individuals, and that's okay (and completely normal). Thankfully the mute feature on Discord provides exactly what we need, some peace of mind. If you run your own Discord server, you can also add bots to automatically moderate conversations, but muting is perfect for voice channels and messages. The beauty of muting users versus blocking is that the muted users will never know you muted them unless you've mentioned it, avoiding any social drama altogether. So, where and how do we get started with muting those specific Discord users? Android Police is here to give you those answers. Today's guide illustrates how to mute someone in a voice channel, your direct messages, and inside a server. Let's dig in.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The best laptops in 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
LG is making more money without smartphones, thank you very much
Tomorrow marks a full year since LG Mobile officially called it quits. However you felt about its phones, the buying public wasn't all too thrilled about them: the division had spent the previous five years losing money, quarter after quarter, and that dragged the rest of the company down on the balance sheet. Now, as the conglomerate reports second quarter earnings for 2022, LG seems eager not to look back.
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount
Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
Google's new repair manual makes the Pixel 6a easier to fix, but it’s in French
The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.
What is Amazon Outlet?
An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app
There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
Detailed OnePlus 10T specs leak, spoiling OnePlus’s party
OnePlus is currently busy generating hype for its upcoming "performance flagship:" the OnePlus 10T. Ahead of the phone's unveiling on August 3rd, the company revealed its design and confirmed that it wouldn't come with its staple alert slider and miss out on the Hasselblad branding as well. While OnePlus has so far kept the phone's specs under wrap, a new leak is spoiling its party by detailing almost everything about the 10T.
Spotify takes personalized playlists a step further with Friends Mix
Spotify has been in the news almost every other day recently, from acquiring Heardle — a Wordle-based game involving music — to giving up on Car Thing after spending upwards of $30 million on the project. The company also aims to increase collaborative interactions between Spotify users, as evidenced by last year's introduction of Blend. And the makers of Spotify have now announced the arrival of a new Friends Mix, harnessing those Blend collaborations to present a larger catalog of dynamic music recommendations based on what your friends are listening to.
How to locate and identify your Discord ID on mobile and desktop
You may have filled out an application on Discord requiring you to enter your Discord ID, but perhaps you stumbled on where to pull this information from, leaving that option blank or accidentally entering your Discord tag instead. Your Discord ID is not the same as your Discord tag; it is much longer in length containing a unique 18-digit code string. Discord IDs publicly identify individual users, messages, Discord servers, and channels, and you're not expected to know your Discord ID off the top of your head, but you should know how to find it when the situation calls for it. So in today's guide, we illustrate precisely where to locate your Discord ID and how to differentiate between the ID and Discord tag.
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Swipe your texts away — or don't — in the latest Google Messages beta
Today, life on Android is all about convenience and familiarity. Tech giants like Google are trying (or so we like to think) to ensure all their apps look cohesive and work similarly. It is perhaps for this reason Google is finally bringing the Gmail app’s old customizable swipe actions to the latest Messages beta.
Samsung's new Repair Mode wants to stop service techs from rummaging through your digital property
Leaving your phone at the service center, even one officially authorized by the manufacturer, has the potential to be a real nightmarish experience. Will the data on your phone be safe from prying eyes? Or can you even expect to get it back with all data intact? Companies like iFixit, Apple, and Google are all helping out with the option for you to repair your devices yourself, but Samsung seems to have a simpler solution in the form of its new Repair Mode feature.
How to download Google Chrome on your Mac
Even though using an Android device with a Mac might seem counterproductive, plenty of people use that combination. Each person might have different reasons for making that choice. Some may not appreciate the philosophy behind iOS and prefer a more open and flexible platform like Android. Others may find macOS to be almost as open and stable as Android. However, choosing not to have an iPhone means your phone doesn't natively sync with your Mac, at least not as instinctively as it would if you had an Apple handset.
