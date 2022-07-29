www.alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports: A Family Fishing Report and golf history in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this edition of 907 Sports a family Fishing Report with Austin Sjong who went down to Seldovia where his family showed him Halibut heaven and a look at golf history in Alaska. The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s AM teed off at Anchorage Golf Course hear from a golfer who is tied for 8th after the first round.
Alaska golf history at Anchorage Golf Course
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Pamela Chelsa of Hope, Alaska, teed off Saturday at 7 a.m. on the first hole at Anchorage Golf Course, it marked the first time that a United States Golf Association event has been played in the 49th State. Day one of the 60th U.S. Senior...
Thunderbirds meet local veterans ahead of Arctic Thunder Open House
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force’s practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
Rain and wind from passing low pressure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer is moving along, and August starts on Monday. August typically brings change, with increasing numbers of cloudy days, which also leads to an increase in rain potential as the fall weather patter swings into place. With the recent rains that punctuated the second half of July, that pattern arrived early.
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter. The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Spenard.
Ursa Major Elementary students rezoned to other JBER schools
Woman charged in 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted
Each Ursa Major Elementary School student has been rezoned by the Anchorage School District to other schools located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Updated: 3 hours ago. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an...
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Low pressure leads to rain this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A run of sun for Southcentral Alaska will be ending. Friday night saw clouds advancing into the region. Rain and showers are going to pass through the region Saturday. For folks attending the Arctic Thunder Open House at JBER, plan on gearing up for some wet...
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
