ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO