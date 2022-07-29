www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/31 Sunday morning forecast
Morning! We're waking up to bright skies and very comfortable temps for this final day of July.We dropped to around 70 in the city overnight, 60s in the immediate suburbs, and even 50s in spots to the north and west.This afternoon will once again warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area. It's another very nice day, although you'll notice more thin clouds streaming in as the day goes on. If you're headed to the beach, things are looking good... low risk of rip currents and temps in the low 80s.Clouds thicken more tonight, and a few showers will work their way into the area, mainly after midnight. Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a continued shower risk before brighter skies return in the afternoon.After that, things really heat up again with another possible heat wave on the way! Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Weather Update: NWS Says Tropical Storm Colin Navigates Away from East Coast, Severe Weather Threatens Multiple Areas
Tropical Storm Colin is shifting away from the East Coast of the United States through Sunday, July 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, an imminent severe weather threatens Montana, the Great Plains, and possibly other areas; wherein large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible. Storm Colin...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible
Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal
After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
