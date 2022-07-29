Midland man sentenced to 8 years in prison for involvement in drive-by shooting

www.newswest9.com
Midland man faces multiple charges after a welfare check on July 31
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is facing multiple charges after Midland Police responded to a welfare check on July 31. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Roosevelt. Sergio Castillo Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center. Castorena is facing charges of...
Midlander sentenced in connection with 2019 drive-by shooting
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in 2019. 21-year-old Ivan Zapata was convicted on one count of Deadly Conduct; he was sentenced to eight years in prison by a jury. In a news release, District Attorney Laura Nodolf said Zapata would be required […]
Crash in Odessa kills 22-year-old
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odesa Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. Police say around 5:27 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the 1100 block of East 42nd Street. Officers say a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane, and for […]
2 hospitalized after shooting at Midland apartment complex
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. A City of Midland spokesperson said Midland Police responded to a call regarding shots fired at The Clusters Apartments at approximately 4 A.M. The Clusters complex is located north of Loop 250, west of Midland Drive. MPD officers found […]
3 arrested in January death of woman with Down Syndrome
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested earlier this week in connection with the January death of a woman with Down Syndrome. Christine Raines Claros, 48, Justin Raines, 30, and Elvira Luera, 28, have been charged with Injury of a Disabled Person. According to court records, on January 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
One dead after fatal crash in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Odessa on July 31 in the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street. 22-year-old Ragan Richardson of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a White 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in...
Midlander charged with assaulting pregnant woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted his pregnant partner. Alfred Arzaga, 21, has been charged with assault of a pregnant woman. According to an affidavit, on July 26, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after a woman called 911 […]
Odessa man sentenced in connection with 2018 shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been sentenced in connection with a 2018 shooting that left one man injured. Pedro Antonio Gomez, 30, was found guilty Tuesday on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was found not guilty on two other counts. Jurors sentenced...
Midland County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance in solving crime
MIDLAND, Texas — On July 24, 2022 the Midland County Sheriff's Office Central Detention Facility went into lockdown due to heavy smoke in the building. Investigators discovered that a suspect wearing a Dallas Cowboys Football jersey, jeans, and a baseball cap threw a lit road flare on top of the jail, attempting to burn the building down.
OPD: Shots fired at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that there were shots fired at Sherwood Park on Friday. According to OPD, three juveniles were standing outside of the pool fence line inside the park. Suspects fired three shots at the juveniles, causing them to run into the pool...
Trio arrested in Academy theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people are behind bars in connection with a robbery at Academy Sports that left one person injured earlier this week. Roxann Kabler, 29, Keith Wyatt, 41, and Ivan Jo Milles, 32, have all been charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on July 26, officers responded to Academy […]
Man breaks mother’s arm during argument, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his mother and uncle earlier this week. Cristobal Tarango, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Injury and Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 25 officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment home […]
Suspected porch pirate arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she was caught on camera stealing packages. Laquita Lashay Gray, 43, has been charged with Mail Theft. On July 25, a property manager from an apartment on S Lamesa Road called 911 to report that Gray was seen stealing two Amazon […]
OPD investigating theft at HEB
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to an affidavit, on June 5, the woman pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from the HEB store on W University. If you recognize this woman, please call Detective Yelley at […]
OPD to hold Block Party on July 30
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting a Block Party for residents on July 30. The event will take place at the South Side Ball Park on 1201 W Monahans Street at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The first 600 kids will receive a special backpack...
Midlander charged with indecency with a child
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after a child made an outcry of abuse. Errol Adenic, 36, has been charged with one count of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. According to an affidavit, around 7:55 a.m. last Friday, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate […]
Midlander arrested after trying to force his way into ex’s home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police responded to a disturbance between him and his ex. Daniel Vela, 28, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Ector County on a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According […]
Criminal trial in the Lonnie Burcham case postponed in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — The Lonnie Burcham criminal trial was scheduled to start on July 26, but there has been a continuance, which is a legal term that means the trial has been delayed or postponed. Burcham was supposed to be tried here in the 385th district court for a...
2 suspects on the run after DPS pursuit ends in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement are searching for two people involved in a pursuit on Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said DPS initiated pursuit of a vehicle. The vehicle crashed in an alleyway near 87th Street and Duke Avenue. The two people inside of the vehicle took off running. […]
