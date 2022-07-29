ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Early voting very slow in Trumbull County

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a primary election next week. So far, only 2% of registered voters in Trumbull County have voted early or requested an absentee ballot.

That’s a little less than 3,000 of the county’s more than 135,000 registered voters.

Two local Republicans seek to represent Ohio’s 65th House District

A few people voted in person Friday at the Early Voting Center while our news crew was there.

Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose says they’ll be lucky to reach 10% total for the election on August 2.

“I think, honestly, a lot of people don’t even realize there’s an election. There was so much confusion surrounding May 5th and when we were going to have things. I honestly think a lot of people don’t realize there is an election,” she said.

There’s still time to vote early if you’d like to this weekend. Trumbull County’s Early Voting Center, which is adjacent to the board of election offices at 2947 Youngstown Rd. SE, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 6:30 am. to 7:30 p.m.

