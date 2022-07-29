ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Road work on Highway 92 in Kearney continues

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be widening Missouri Highway 92, requiring a full closure of the highway between Mt. Olivet Road and Missouri Highway E starting Tuesday, Aug. 2 and running through Nov. 15. Area access will be limited to residential and local traffic only during...
KEARNEY, MO
Dozen homes still in need of repairs

CLAY COUNTY — After the initial planning meeting a couple of weeks ago, Rebuilding Together Kansas City is again seeking team leaders and teams to take on 12 more homes to help area homeowners. "We hope you will join us in repairing homes and rebuilding lives of our neighbors...
KANSAS CITY, MO
History presentation features Major Lumber in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A “Let’s Talk History” presentation featuring the history of longtime Smithville business Major Lumber will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Guest speaker Ron Major will highlight the business’ more than 100 years during the presentation at First Christian Church, located on North Bridge Street in Smithville.
SMITHVILLE, MO
Closest abortion option in question on Kansas ballot

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Missouri’s trigger law went into effect, Northwest Missouri residents have turned to Kansas for abortion access. But that could change soon. There are three facilities in Kansas City that offer abortions — the closest options for St. Joseph residents. Two...
KANSAS STATE
Local health departments begin back-to-school immunizations

Local health departments urge parents to make sure children are up to date on recommended childhood vaccines, including COVID-19, before the school year starts, according to a press release from the Mid-America Regional Council. Vaccinations are required in both Kansas and Missouri for students to start kindergarten. Additional vaccines are...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
School supply donations collected for Kearney students

KEARNEY — School district social workers in Kearney are preparing for the district’s annual Back to School Resource Fair, which provides school supplies and spirit wear to underprivileged students. “School counselors and social workers always want to be sure all students have what they need on the very...
KEARNEY, MO

