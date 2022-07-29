ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcduffie County, GA

McDuffie Co. Schools adds propane buses to fleet

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The McDuffie County School district is finding ways to cut the cost of fuel for its school buses.

Buses are ready to head out to the bus stops on Monday for the first day of school, but these buses will be different – running on propane instead of gasoline.

The school district has added four new propane buses.  Two more to be delivered next month.

“Primarily to save us on cost of maintenance and also on  cost of fuel plus they’re  much cleaner burning winter time you don’t have to wait on them to heat up sit there  like you do diesel buses” said  Neal Tam, Director of administrative services

Buses in McDuffie County can run up to 100 miles per day.  The district’s transportation manager says the mileage for both diesel and propane is still the same.

“Typically The fuel mileage has been basically the same with diesel and propane some where 5, 6, 7  miles to the gallon it depends on the bus depends on the driver” said Juan Terrence Lowe, Transportation manager.

But most importantly its saving them money on fuel.

“At the end of the year Our diesel buses  our last load of diesel ran about five dollars a gallon our propane buses is running less than two dollars a gallon so it’s considerable savings on fuel” said Tam.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

Hundreds in McDuffie County ready for school

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of McDuffie County families got a jump start on going back to school. Coolie Myrick’s 15th Annual Back to School Drive brought out several kids for some fun as classes start back. This year, students heard an inspiring message from Richmond County Solicitor Omeeka Loggins. They also played games, took […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Intermittent lane closures as Furys Ferry Road widening project continues

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues as the Furys Ferry Road roadway-widening project resumes on Monday. According to traffic controllers, lane closures with traffic shifts will start back Monday, August 1st until Friday, Friday 5th. From 9 A.M. to 4 P.M., there will be intermittent, lane closures on Sullivan Hartfield Rd at the intersection of […]
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 1-7

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 1-7. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 6078 Rye Field Road – $364,900. Aiken 29801. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office extending operating hours

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents in Richmond County will now have a better chance to get their needs met when it comes to registering their vehicles. The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office has announced that starting Wednesday, August 3rd, they will be extending their hours at the South and West Augusta Tag Offices. Officials […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
County
Mcduffie County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Richmond County School System announces property tax increase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School Board announced its intention to increase 2022 property taxes by 4.93% over the rollback millage rate. According to a release from the RCBOE, When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local bus driver gets ready to keep students safe

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - With kids going back to school, the big yellow buses are going to be back on the roads. Last year, over 11,000 school bus drivers say drivers illegally passed by, and for kids crossing the street that’s dangerous. It’s almost time for Columbia County Bus...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Dinosaurs in Augusta! Check out Dino Day in Columbia County!

[FULL] Morning Mix - Organization tips, Dinosaurs in Augusta, and more!. Deputies are investigating another shooting in Augusta, the 4th to happen in the last 4 days. Plus, local school districts are preparing for the upcoming school year. How are they planning to handle teacher shortages? Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Diesel Fuel#Mcduffie Co#Buses In#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Appling-Harlem traffic and construction build up

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – Georgia D-O-T workers continue their work at the I-20/Appling-Harlem interchange.  The latest work makes it hard for drivers to get on and off of Eastbound I-20 at the interchange – forcing some of them to go to the Pumpkin Center roundabout to turn around. The saying ‘things will get worse […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s the final goal for the Appling-Harlem Highway project?

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a video of a truck blowing through a stop sign on Appling-Harlem Road right after new stop signs were put up, GDOT has added more traffic patterns in the area. If you’re going south on Appling-Harlem Highway, you won’t be able to turn left onto...
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor-elect hosts food truck Friday for families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson used to host ‘Friday Wind Down’ outside his office in Hephzibah, but he decided to change the name and theme. Now it’s a chance for families in the community to come together for a day of fun. We got a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRDW-TV

Columbia County hires more than 200 teachers ahead of school year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In one week, students in Columbia County and Richmond County elementary schools will be back in the classroom. The Columbia County School District hired more than 200 teachers as many counties battle shortages. We spoke to a teacher and district leaders about these shortages. A third-grade...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta to implement employment recruitment and retention plan for city workers

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – “ 69% of our employees have been employed with Augusta for less than three years while 6% have been employed for more than 20 years this data further impresses upon us the need for employee retention efforts” said Takiyah Douse, Interim City Administrator. The Commission’s Administrative Committee presenting this week a plan […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Parents share their appreciation for local school supply drives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students and Richmond County elementary schoolers are back in the classroom next Thursday. Many parents are probably still scrambling to get what they need before students return to school. The National Retail Federation says that’s costing families over $160 more this year than it...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

School resource officer to be in every Burke County School

BURKE CO., Ga. (WJBF) – Next week 14 counties in the area head back to school, and in Burke County leaders will be increasing security this year. “Given the events going on across the nation with everything that’s going on with schools, we partnered with the board of education previously and they were gracious enough […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Community events help prepare students for school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Students in Richmond County will return to school as early as next week. Local businesses and volunteers are working to make sure everyone is ready to make this year a success. One local event helped to serve more than 1000 students Saturday. Chase Hawk of the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy